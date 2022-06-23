Bullet Train: Trailer, Plot, Release Date, and Everything We Know So Far

In his first role after being awarded an Academy Award, Brad Pitt takes the helm of a production that has an all-star ensemble.

Leitch has produced other action Flicks

David Leitch has spent years working in the entertainment business, during which time he has served as a member of the stunt crew for a wide variety of critically acclaimed films and television shows, including Fight Club, 300, Tron: Legacy, The Bourne Ultimatum, and Buffy the Vampire Slayer.

After collaborating with Chad Stahelski on the production of the box office smash John Wick in 2014, David Leitch’s name quickly rose to prominence in the industry. Since that time, Leitch has established himself as not just one of the most sought-after action directors in the industry but also as a significant producer in his own right. Atomic Blonde, starring Charlize Theron, was the first film that David Leitch directed on his own.

The following year, he helmed the highly anticipated superhero sequel Deadpool 2, and the year after that, he directed the Fast & Furious spin-off, Hobbs & Shaw. Leitch’s first solo effort was in 2017, and it starred Theron. Even in his so-called “downtime,” Leitch has produced additional action films, such as the Bob Odenkirk vehicle Nobody and the Mary Elizabeth Winstead action film Kate. Both of these films star Mary Elizabeth Winstead.

Is There a Trailer For Bullet Train?

Leitch will continue his dominance in the action genre in 2022 with the release of Bullet Train, a film that boasts an impressive cast, an intriguing premise, and the promise of some dynamite action. This is a film that has the potential to become a massive success and could even serve as the beginning of a franchise.

Absolutely, there is! On March 2, 2022, the first official Bullet Train trailer was made available online for viewing. The primary people and the environment are both described in this clip. The movie’s high-octane action set pieces, which are almost certainly going to be the most appealing aspect of the finished product, are hinted at in the teaser. You may watch it in the player that is located above. On June 7th, a second trailer was made available, which provided a more in-depth look at the characters.

What Is Bullet Train About?

The film Bullet Train is based on the Japanese novel of the same name written by Katsutaro Isaka. The story takes place aboard a Japanese bullet train as it travels from Tokyo to Morioka with very few stops along the route. Katsutaro Isaka wrote the novel. Five assassins are now carrying out their different missions while on board the truck.

They are all unaware of the fact that they are related to one another. As the assassins begin to comprehend the gravity of the situation, they are forced to engage in mortal combat with one another in order to stay alive and reach their destination, where they will be privy to the mysteries that lie in store for them there.

The plot seems to promise a lot of bloody and nonstop action, and it surely has undertones that are comparable to the John Wick franchise. It will be fascinating to see what rating the movie ultimately receives in the end.

Despite the fact that outside of Hobbs & Shaw, all of Leitch’s films have been given that rating, there is a remote possibility that Sony will want to aim for a PG-13 rating in order to have younger audiences join in on the chaos as well. Despite the fact that an R-rating seems like a sure thing, there is a remote possibility that Sony will want to aim for a PG-13 rating.

Who Is In Bullet Train?

Ladybug is one of the assassins that travel aboard the titular bullet train, and Brad Pitt plays the leading character in the film. This will be Pitt’s first part since he was awarded the Academy Award for Best Supporting Actor for his performance as Cliff Booth in the film Once Upon a Time in Hollywood, which was directed by Quentin Tarantino.

Additionally, it will be Pitt’s first part that involves a significant amount of action since the release of Robert Zemeckis’ WWII romantic action-thriller Allied in 2016, in which he appeared alongside Marion Cotillard. In the superhero sequel directed by David Leitch, Deadpool 2, Brad Pitt also had a brief appearance as the X-Force member Vanisher. Also on the horizon for Pitt is the production of Damien Chazelle’s high-budget period piece Babylon, in which he will be leading an all-star ensemble that also features Margot Robbie, Jean Smart, and Tobey Maguire, Olivia Wilde, and Jovan Adepo. Babylon is scheduled to be released in 2019.

In addition, he was recently seen in a cameo capacity in The Lost City, the double feature film starring Sandra Bullock and Channing Tatum. Pitt has also recently become attached to a number of other high-profile projects. He will be reuniting with his co-star from Ocean’s Eleven, George Clooney, in an untitled thriller that will be directed by Jon Watts, who directed Spider-Man: No Way Home. Apple won a heated bidding war to acquire the rights to produce the film, and Pitt will be working alongside Clooney.