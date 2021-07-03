Buckell thanks the United States for the "Engel list" but says it belongs to him

Naib Bukele, leader of El Salvador afp_tickers



This content was released on July 2, 2021 – 23:57



(AFP)

El Salvador's President Naib Bukhale on Friday (2) thanked the United States for compiling a list of officials involved in corruption and against democratic institutions, although he clarified that the Central American country has its own intelligence.

"Thanks for the list, but ours in El Salvador," Buckeye responded on Twitter, calling it the Foreign Office's Angle List, which includes the names of 50 officers and former employees from El Salvador, Guatemala and Honduras "barred from entering the United States" Prescribed.

As for El Salvador, those closest to Buccal stand alone: ​​his leader, Carolina Resinos, and Labor Minister Rolando Castro. The names of former defense and agriculture ministers Rogelio Rivas and Pablo Unligor Infonde have also been added, respectively.

Incumbent High Court Judge Luis Guillermo Welman Corpio was also charged with counting the results "for his personal benefit".

"Today we are taking another step by announcing visa restrictions for corrupt and anti-democratic actors in the fight against corruption in Guatemala, Honduras and El Salvador," US Secretary of State Anthony Blinkan said on Twitter on Thursday.

The Joe Biden administration has blamed corruption in the northern triangle of Central America for the awful conditions that lead to irregular migration to the southern border of the United States, which has recorded the arrival of immigrants in recent months.

As for El Salvador, there are two key members of the Farabundo Martே National Liberation Front (FMLN) that ruled El Salvador (2009-2019): Jose Luis Merino and Sigfrido Reyes.

Following the release of Engel's list on Thursday, 12 organizations, including NGOs, universities and business groups, called on the Salvador government in a joint statement entitled "Failure to Prosecute Corruption as an Ally in Corruption." Positions.

In addition, civil society organizations are facing reported cases and demanding an "independent inquiry" by an international commission "outside" the country's public ministry.

Faced with the organization's statement, Buckell responded: "Everything danced. It's very obvious that it should be funny."

“Anyone who wants to go back to the past, using the same tactics as recycling 200 years of colonialism, is within their rights,” he said. "Those who do not want our country to return to this dark past, we will fight," he warned.