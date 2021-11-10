Brothers Make A Fully Automated Toy Story 3 With Real Toys And The Results Are Stunning

These two brothers spent eight years making realistic-looking toys that resemble the ones in the films using animation, and now they’re getting ready to debut their work on a film with Toy Story 4.

With the fourth film of the toy story franchise coming to our cinemas, it’s going to make us all cry, laugh, and take a trip down memory lane.

Before this film is released, these two brothers will undoubtedly provide the fans with the greatest homage and the cutest surprise ever. For eight years, two brothers recreated Toy Story 3 with genuine toys and the results are spectacular.

On Reddit, their announcement announced, “eight years ago, my brother and I decided to re-create Toy Story 3 shot-for-shot. We’ve covered a lot of ground together, and I’m grateful for your friendship.

Now that we’re going through the final stages of this project, I thought it would be a good moment to say thanks.’ They’ve now amassed more than 192,000 views in less than 24 hours.

‘Two brothers (with the help of their fantastic family and friends) have been working on a shot-for-shot recreation of Toy Story 3,’ they added, ‘and now it’s time to finish it. This is a huge endeavor, and they’ve decided to have it finished by September 19, 2019.

Finally, a release date! Remember, this isn’t a studio film and the project isn’t in any way connected to Disney/Pixar. The publication date, on the other hand, is subject to change. We are not the copyright holders of Toy Story 3.

‘This is just a project inspired by the incredible Disney-Pixar film and production.

The ‘Toy Story’ movies are popular not only because they are humorous, engaging, and touching, but also because they introduced a fantasy world in which toys come back to life when we aren’t watching.

The McGrew brothers, Morgan and Mason, are undoubtedly huge fans of the movies and the Pixar brand in general.

They are also one of the most devoted followers of the franchise. ‘It’s hands down our favorite film of all time,’ stated John, speaking to ABC News. We loved Toy Story 3, so it was thrilling to be able to translate it into real life.

‘We used to want a room like Andy’s when we were young,’ she continued. ‘I’m sure you’ve both had similar fantasies.’

The detail and creativity in this trailer for Toy Story 3 is stunning, and it’s so good that even Disney and Pixar logos have been meticulously rebuilt “IRL.

“Someone wrote, ‘I’m glad it happened. What gave you the idea to do this? I’m not sure why I had to be the one who said it but thanks you for your very long and illustrious existence.”This is incredible,’ says one person.

Another added, ‘It was created with a pure passion for Toy Story.’ ” Enjoy the video of what some of the Toy Story characters would look like in real life.