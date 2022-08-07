Brett Kavanaugh Net Worth: How Much Income Does He Generate?

Brett Kavanaugh has been serving as an associate justice on the Supreme Court of the United States of America since 2018. The most recent version of Brett’s financial report reveals that, when he first joined the Court, he had fewer assets than the majority of the other judges.

According to his income statement, his most valuable asset is a home that he has paid off completely and that is estimated to be worth approximately $1.3 million based on properties that are comparable to it. On the plus side, practically all of his obligations have been paid off.

Before he was elevated to the position of justice on the Supreme Court, he practiced law for a number of departments and agencies within the federal government, in addition to serving as a judge on the United States Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia.

Multiple women testified against Brett Kavanaugh during his Supreme Court nomination hearings, alleging that he had sexually assaulted them. As a result of his inappropriate behavior, he received a large number of ethics charges.

Brett Kavanaugh Early Life and Education

On February 12, 1965, Brett Kavanaugh was born in Washington, District of Columbia. His mother, Martha, is a history teacher at a high school, and his father, Everett, is a lawyer who served as president of the Cosmetic, Toiletry, and Fragrance Association for a period of twenty years. He was brought into this world by his parents.

The Kavanaughs come from an Irish Catholic background. He spent his childhood in Bethesda, Maryland, and attended Georgetown Preparatory Institution, a Jesuit school for boys, where he was captain of the basketball team, a cornerback on the football team, and a wide receiver for both teams.



Following his graduation from high school, he enrolled at Yale University. There, he participated in the activities of the Delta Kappa Epsilon fraternity and contributed to the Yale Daily News by writing about athletics. Kavanaugh received his Bachelor of Arts degree in history in 1987. After that, he continued his education at Yale Law School. In the year 1990, he was awarded a Juris Doctor degree.

Brett Kavanaugh’s Career Beginning

Between the years 1990 and 1991, Brett Kavanaugh served as a law clerk for the Honorable Walter King Stapleton of the Third Circuit of the United States Court of Appeals. After that, he worked as a clerk for the Honorable Alex Kozinski of the United States Court of Appeals for the Ninth Circuit. After that, he joined the law firm of Munger, Tolles & Olson as a summer associate and worked there for a few months.

After that, Kavanaugh became the law clerk for Justice Anthony Kennedy on the Supreme Court. After that, he became an associate counsel at the office of the independent counsel, where he was engaged by Ken Starr, the then-solicitors general of the United States. After working as a private attorney for Kirkland & Ellis from 1997 to 1998, Kavanaugh eventually went back to his previous role working for Starr. In 1999, he went back to Kirkland & Ellis and became a partner there.

In December of 2000, Kavanaugh became a member of George W. Bush’s legal team as part of the administration’s plan to put a stop to the vote recount in Florida. During his time in the White House, he held the positions of staff secretary and assistant to the President. After George W. Bush was inaugurated as president, Kavanaugh joined White House Counsel Alberto Gonzales as a partner.

Brett Kavanaugh US Circuit Judge

In 2003, Bush submitted Kavanaugh’s name for consideration to the United States Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia Circuit; however, the Senate did not hold a vote on his nomination for almost three years.

In the end, he was authorized in the year 2006. When Kavanaugh was serving on the circuit court, he issued opinions that were in opposition to the right to abortion, the Affordable Care Act, and environmental legislation.

Brett Kavanaugh Senate Judiciary Committee Hearings

In 2018, Trump made Kavanaugh his nominee for a seat on the Supreme Court of the United States. The subsequent hearings that he had in front of the Senate Judiciary Committee were very contentious, particularly when discussing the claims of sexual assault that were made against Kavanaugh. He used one of the accusers, Christine Blasey Ford, as a witness in his case against the president.

She claimed that Kavanaugh and a companion had gotten drunk, then undressed her, molested her, and locked her in a bedroom when she was a teenager. She also claimed that Kavanaugh had locked her in the room. Despite the fact that they were required to conduct an investigation, the White House gave the FBI permission to conceal essential witnesses and information from them. This was done in order to facilitate the cover-up.

During the course of his hearings, Brett Kavanaugh became increasingly irate and disruptive as a result of the charges and the commotion that surrounded his candidacy. As a direct consequence of this, 83 complaints regarding his ethical behavior were lodged against him.

Brett Kavanaugh US Supreme Court

The vote to confirm Kavanaugh for a seat on the Supreme Court of the United States finally took place with a score of 50-48, making it the second-closest vote in the annals of Supreme Court history. There was just one vote cast against it from the Republican party, cast by Lisa Murkowski, and one vote cast for it from the Democratic party, cast by Joe Manchin. The votes were split evenly between the two parties.

Henry Schein, Inc. v. Archer & White Sales, Inc. was the case that Kavanaugh wrote his first opinion for the Supreme Court of the United States at the beginning of 2019. In the case of Garza v. Idaho, he took the position of the liberal justices on the court. In addition, he has already decided that people should not have the right to vote, certain rights for LGBTQ people, and the right to have an abortion.

Brett Kavanaugh Appointments for Teaching

Kavanaugh has previously held teaching positions at Yale Law School, Harvard Law School, and the Georgetown University Law Center. In addition, he has held positions in both private practice and the government at the federal level.

In 2019, he handed in his resignation from his post at Harvard after allegations of sexual assault surfaced against him. During that summer, Kavanaugh worked as a professor at the Antonin Scalia Law School at George Mason University.

Brett Kavanaugh’s Personal Life

Kavanaugh tied the knot with Ashley Estes, who served as George W. Bush’s secretary, in the year 2004. They have two daughters and the four of them currently make their home in Section Five of Chevy Chase in Maryland.

Brett Kavanaugh’s Sexual Assault Allegations

Some of the women who have accused Kavanaugh of sexually assaulting them are Deborah Ramirez, Julie Swetnick, and Christine Blasey Ford. These three women are only a few of the many. Palo Alto University psychology professor Ford was the most well-known of those who came out in September 2018, when the allegations were first made public.

She stated that during their senior year of high school, Kavanaugh attempted to sexually assault her by pinning her to a bed, caressing her, and attempting to remove her clothing while he and his friend Mark Judge were under the influence of alcohol. Ford declared this before the Senate Committee on the Judiciary.

Another claimed incident of sexual assault committed by Kavanaugh was the subject of an article that was published in September by The New Yorker. This particular one was sent by Deborah Ramirez, a student at Yale who was also enrolled in his Yale class. Shortly later, another former government worker by the name of Julie Swetnick also made allegations.

Brett Kavanaugh’s Net Worth

A million dollars can be said to be worth Brett Kavanaugh. The most recent statement that Brett has made regarding his finances indicates that he came to the Court with a less amount of assets than the majority of his fellow judges.