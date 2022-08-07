Bretman Rock Net Worth: Is Bretman Gay?

Bretman Rock is an influencer on social media, a makeup artist, and a YouTuber. He is of Filipino and American descent. He is well-known for his inventiveness, and as a result, he has become one of the most popular people on social media. When Bretman began publishing how-to videos on his YouTube channel, he took a significant stride forward in his career as a beauty and makeup expert.

In addition to this, he is extremely active on social media, and he has a massive number of followers located all over the world. On Instagram, for instance, Bretman has more than 18 million people following him. [citation needed] In a relatively short period of time, he was able to amass an enormous amount of success, and he now has millions of subscribers on YouTube.

Full Name Bretman Rock Sacayanan Laforga Net Worth $2 Million Age 23 Country United States Born July 31, 1998 Salary $500,000 (Annual) Last Updated 2022

Bretman Rock Early Life

Bretman Sacayanan was born on July 31st, 1998 in the city of Sanchez Mira in the Philippines. He was born in Hawaii and raised there throughout his childhood. He eventually obtained American citizenship. His father, Edmund Laforge, was a huge wrestling fan, and as a result, he passed on to him the names of two of his all-time favorite wrestlers.

After Bretman was still a little boy, his parents divorced, and he, his mother Mercedita, and his sister Princess Mae relocated to the Hawaiian islands. In terms of his formal schooling, Rock received most of his early training at Campbell High School. As Bretman got older, he found that he was increasingly fascinated by the world of fashion. When he was still very young, he began uploading videos of himself applying makeup.

Bretman Rock Career

The creation of a YouTube channel on September 23, 2012, when Bretman Roch was only 14 years old, marked the beginning of a more serious phase in the young man’s professional life. During the same time period, he started publishing cosmetic tips on social media, which assisted him in rapidly gaining a large number of fans.

Aside from the beauty-related films, he also began posting humorous and meme-related videos on his YouTube channel and Vine account before he started posting the beauty-related videos. During his teenage years, Bretman was profoundly impacted by the work of makeup artists such as Talia Joy and Patrick Starrr.

He used to take a lot of flak for his enthusiasm for this pastime, but he also received a lot of accolades for how well he performed in it. The content that can be seen on Bretman’s YouTube channel is not limited to make-up tutorials. Both he and his sister Princess Mae add content to their respective vlogs. Because his beauty films were so widely viewed, he quickly rose to become one of the most influential young people in the world.

This was his first time attending New York Fashion Week, which took place in September 2019. There, he collaborated on many fashion projects with an individual named Andrew Gelwicks. After that, Roch was offered the part of The Playboy in the tenth season of the web series Escape the Night, which is hosted on YouTube. In 2019, he was bestowed with the title of Beauty Influencer of the Year at the People’s Choice Awards.

Bretman Rock Personal Life

Bretman’s parents had no problem with the fact that he showed more interest in other males than in girls as he was growing up because they understood his priorities.

There were a lot of people at school who disapproved of how gay Rock was. He does not have a date with anyone right now and is content to be single. Bretman is only concerned with his professional life, which he hopes to advance to the next level.

Bretman Rock Net Worth

It has been estimated that by the year 2022, Bretman Rock will have a net worth of approximately $1.5 million US dollars. He is one of the most well-known personalities on social media and is considered to be a beauty influencer all over the world.

The makeup tutorials he posted online contributed to his rise to fame. Being a social media and YouTube star, which he enjoys doing, contributes significantly to the sum of money he brings in each year.

The vast majority of his videos on YouTube have had more than a million views, and he has already amassed a significant amount of wealth as a result of the distinctive content he creates.

In addition to that, he earns money from the Bretman apparel brand, as well as from his profiles on several social media platforms. The annual income for Bretman Rock is $250,000. He was recognized by Time Magazine as one of the Most Influential Teens in the World in the year 2017.

Bretman Rock Assets

Bretman has been successful in his attempts to acquire valuable items, and he now possesses several of them. He is the proud owner of a lovely home that can be found in one of the quietest areas of Hawaii.

All of the house’s blueprints were drawn up by MCYIA, an established firm with headquarters in Hawaii. A Jeep, a Mercedes-Benz G-Class, a Tesla Model X, and a golf cart are some of the other vehicles in Bretman’s collection of automobiles.

Endorsement

Bretman is one of the first persons’ fashion firms to seek to help promote their brands because of her impact on the beauty industry. In the year 2020, Crocs decided to employ him as a brand ambassador.

Read More:

He has also collaborated with well-known brands such as Curology, MNL London, Meitu’s Makeup Plus app, and a great number of other companies. Launching a collection of makeup items, including brushes, beauty products, and more, has been a collaborative effort between Rock, Ulta Beauty, and other companies.

Conclusion

Hello to all of you! This brings us to the conclusion of the section of the article in which we discussed Bretman Rock’s net worth and his biography. Please let us know in the comments if you found it to be enjoyable. Then all you need to do is share this funny content on your social media accounts and send it to your friends. We take the time to read all of your messages and comments, and if you have a question for us, you can expect a clear answer. Thanks.