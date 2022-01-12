Zelda Breath of the Wild 2 – Is There Any Potential Release Date or Rumors?

Nintendo Switch gamers may get their most anticipated game since the original Zelda: The Breath of the Wild. As a result of a Nintendo Direct at E3 2021, we now know a release date and a few firm information regarding the game.breath-of-the-wild-2?

Link will be able to visit temples in the sky when the sequel to the finest video game of the previous decade is released in 2022.

However, we know that Link and Zelda are back, the plot will continue from where the original game left off, and the game will be released on the Nintendo Switch. Besides that, we have no further information.

Dates for the Release of Breath of the Wild 2

Nintendo announced a release date for Breath of the Wild 2: 2022 during the E3 2021 Nintendo Direct. It’s true that a 12-month span is a bit big, but at least it’s more specific than what we had previously.

New Zelda games have appeared in March, June, and November in the past, but no pattern has emerged. It’s comforting to believe that Breath of the Wild 2 will release in March, much like the first game.

Because of the public health crisis of 2020, it’s possible that a release date of late 2022 is more achievable.

Pre-orders for Breath of the Wild 2

Breath of the Wild 2, for which we have no title yet, is already available for pre-order on Amazon and Best Buy in the United States.

If you’d want to pre-order a copy of the game for $60, you may do so at any of the two retailers that currently feature placeholder artwork and release dates.

The Second Trailer for Breath of the Wild Is Here!

The first trailer for Breath of the Wild 2 aired at the 2019 Electronic Entertainment Expo. In case you missed it, here it is: As of June 2021, there is also an updated, more thorough trailer available.

This one goes over some of the same ground as the previous one, but it also showcases several new gameplay mechanics, such as Link’s ability to fly.

The Narrative of Breath of the Wild 2

It’s hard to tell exactly what we can infer from the Breath of the Wild 2 trailers without more information from Nintendo. Because it’s a direct sequel to the last game, we may expect to see Link and Zelda reprise their roles.

It’s a rare occurrence in Zelda games, which often redesign Link, Zelda, and Ganon for each major entry of the series. It’s not unheard of; Zelda II and Majora’s Mask both accomplished it.

A weird spirit force which may supposedly resurrect the dead will also be investigated by Link and Zelda. This spirit force may poison the brilliant plains of Hyrule and convert them into a gloomy reflection of themselves, according to a tranquil shot of the country.

Zelda Breath of the Wild series has a long history of traversing both bright and dark realms, from A Link to the Past through Twilight Princess. As a result, it appears like Link and Zelda will go on a new adventure following the events of Breath of the Wild, as promised in the epilogue.

They uncover something unusual, and now the terrible force they’ve discovered threatens Hyrule as a whole. Just as in Wind Waker, Zelda will either be a major player or she will need to be saved straight away, like in the first Breath of the Wild.

With Hyrule Warriors: Age Of Calamity, you can discover more about the game’s universe as you wait for its release. The game was released in November and is a large, though not open-world, hack-and-slash title. Breath of the Wild:

Awakening is not a sequel, but it is a new opportunity to experience the same world.

Despite the fact that Nintendo has been tight-lipped on Breath of the Wild 2, expect to see some updates before the end of the year.

The 35th anniversary of Zelda implies that Nintendo has an obligation to update us on the whereabouts of our favorite.

