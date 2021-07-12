Brazilian travelers' entry to the United States should be suspended – national

The United States decides to maintain restrictions on Brazilian travelers to the country (Photo: Leandro Curie / EM / DA Press)

Government To us It was decided to form a task force to analyze Reopens From the country Foreign travelersOf them, only Brazilians. Meanwhile, the White House has decided to keep Restrictions Current travel arrangements.

A White House official revealed a news agency Reuters That Suspended The current rules should take some time, as the task force will need time to assess the situation.

"Although we are not reopening the voyage today, we hope that the experts on these crews can help us show the way forward, with the goal of reopening the international voyage with key passengers, when it is determined that it is safe to do so." US Government.

According to officials, “all decisions will be fully guided on the basis of objective analyzes and recommendations Public health (Americans) and specialists. ”

These working groups will be led by the White House, the National Security Council and the Center for Disease Control in addition to other government agencies.

Press to open again

Although there is no deadline for the restrictions to end, some departments do Pressure Thus the reopening of the country to foreign travelers will happen soon. They include communities on the border of Mexico and Canada, the American Tourism Association and airlines.

“Teams need to act quickly to recognize the science-based policy that allows vaccinated travelers to travel to the United States. soon”, Says Airlines of America, a consortium of companies such as American Airlines, Delta and Southwest.

In addition Brazilians, There are restrictions on passengers entering the United States from 26 countries from the United Kingdom, Europe, China, India and South Africa. There is also a limit to land travel on the arid borders with Mexico and Canada.

