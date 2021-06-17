Brazilian beef exports grow 8% in the United States

The agreement signed between former US President Donald Trump and China respects the export of Brazilian beef. The country accounted for 8% of beef imports to North America, with exports hitting record highs.

In 2020, over the same period, exports were up 4%.

USDA (US Department of Agriculture) data confirm that Brazil participated in 8% of beef imports. Purchased between January and April 2021. This percentage represents 15,000 tons of food, which generates U $ 76.2 million in revenue. Information St. Paul's Leaf.

According to the agency Reuters, Agribusiness exports to Brazil increased by 33.7% in May. 1997 was the year of the largest growth ever, reaching 24.6%.

The United States has found itself exporting areas such as Rondania in search of lean meat with a low fat content. The search for a national product confirms confidence in the quality of Brazilian meat.

Follow the steps