Brazil joins US agreement on peaceful space exploration

Brazil today (15) signed an agreement to join the US-led Artemis program and plan to send the first woman and the first black person to the moon in 2024 at the Palacio do Planaldo. .

In addition to technical-scientific cooperation, the agreement brings a set of policies, guidelines and best practices for international cooperation in space research, including lunar territory.

So far, Brazil is the only country in Latin America to have signed the document and the 12th country in the world. Signed: Australia, Canada, South Korea, USA, Italy, Japan, Luxembourg, UAE, New Zealand, UK and Ukraine.

At the ceremony, President Jair Bolsanaro said that in addition to the purpose of taking the first lady to the moon, the deal would help advance technological development. Bolzano added that the agreement was another achievement of Brazilian diplomacy. The president said last Friday (11) that Brazil's election to a permanent seat on the UN Security Council was another achievement. "This is undeniable evidence of the good relationship that Brazil has around the world," he said.

In his speech, Marcos Pontes, Minister of Science, Technology and Innovation, outlined the latest developments in space, including the agreement signed between Brazil and the United States in 2019 for the military and commercial use of the Alcandara launch site in Maranh.

With this, Pontes said, the Brazilian space program needs to be strengthened and a new generation of experts created. "We have open paths for future scientists, future engineers, future technologists and future astronauts, why not?" Said the Minister.

Air transport

Speaking at the ceremony, Todd Chapman, US Ambassador to Brazil, acknowledged the pioneering role of Santos Dumont in the development of global aviation. The inventor recalled that in the early 20th century, Diplomats offered North American Ada de Acosta the opportunity to pilot one of his films, confirming her the title of the first woman to command a motorized aircraft.

Referring to the controversy between the two countries over the discovery of the plane, Foreign Minister Carlos Alberto thanked the French ambassador for "evoking the memory of Santos Dumont". To this day, most Brazilians consider Dumont to be the inventor of the first airplane, but the Americans claim that the title belongs to the Wright brothers.