The Los Angeles Chargers today agreed with Brandon Staley as the 17th head coach in license history. Staley served as the Los Angeles Rams’ defensive coordinator in 2020 after spending three seasons as outfield coach for Denver (2019) and Chicago (2017-18). Staley’s inaugural press conference will take place on Thursday, January 21st.

“It doesn’t matter if you’ve known Brandon for five minutes or five years, he seems to have a quick amount of energy and enthusiasm to approach every moment,” said John Spanos, head of football operations. “The consistency of that enthusiasm is unique, and most importantly, it motivates his ability to connect with people. His training journey for this particular moment is inspiring; I know we can not wait to go and I know we can not be too excited to have him as the head coach of the Los Angeles Chargers. “

Staley has coached four Pro Bowlers, the most dominant NFL players in recent memory – Khalil Mack in 2018, Van Miller in 2019 and Aaron Donald and Jalan Ramsay this season. Three of those players (Mac, Donald and Ramsay) were also recognized Associated Press As first-team All-Pro exams.

“Brandon not only has a great football mindset, it makes him the best head coach to lead our team forward,” said General Manager Tom Telesco. “He excels at designing, using his ideas effectively and interacting with players. It is clear that Brandon will not work, he is the equivalent of a fitness rat football, and it has earned him worldwide respect for the players he coached throughout his journey.” READ Apple's M1 Macs kill my Huckintosh