Brandon Lee Death: How Did He Actually Died?

The first question arises in your mind: who is Brandon Lee and why are we talking about him? Have you heard the name of Bruce Lee, if yes then you got that Brandon was the son of Bruce Lee who was the star and mainly known for martial arts.

It was a tragic incident not only for Brandon Lee’s family but also for the fans and the audience who knows him. After this film he was known by his name and not known by his father’s name but playing his death role in the movie he actually passed away and it was his last film.

It was a sad moment as he died at such a young age and he was just 28 years old when he died making his fans, friends and family shed tears as he was the great actor and the son of Bruce Lee.

It was clear that Brandon Lee died due to gunshot which occurred at the Crow film set but everyone wants to know what was his real cause behind his death. Now let’s talk more about its death details and before knowing who he was and about his career?

Brandon Lee: About

He was the action film star and known for his acting in many movies and the son of Bruce Lee who was the late Martial Art actor. He lived with his mother and sister in Seattle when his father died and he started his career in acting by leaving his college.

He was died at the set of the Crow film while he was playing his role and didn’t stand up and the blood came out from his body meanwhile all are thinking that it was just a scene but realized he actually got gun shot and injured and they picked him and took him to the hospital where he later on declared dead.

Brandon Lee Career at the Early Stage-

Before his death he appeared in movies like Kung Fu movie with David Carradine and he also played 3 big action movies as he was well known for his action scenes and fights with the villains or others in the movie scenes when he performed the role of assassin which left a good impression on audiences.

With the help this he got 3 big screen movies and these are Laser Mission in 1990, Showdown in Little Tokyo in the following year and then in 1992 he appeared with Powers Boothe in Rapid Fire.

Brandon Lee Death and the Crow Movie-

In the Crow film he was given the role of Eric Draven and he signed for this role and this movie or film was based on James O’Barr comic book. He had to play the scene where he had to come back to kill his and his girlfriend’s murderers. He came back to take the retaliation from the gang and is a rock musician.

But unfortunately the scene went wrong and during the scene of playing the death role he was actually shot by the gun which was assumed to be blank. The bullet entered into his abdomen due to his blood loss as the injury was too much which ended up besides his spine.

To stop the bleeding he was taken to the hospital where surgeons tried to stop his injury and damage but the surgery didn’t succeed and he died from the injuries on March 31, 1993.

It was a sudden and a tragic incident as he also had many plans in his life and one of them is to marry his Fiancee on April 17 in the same year but who knows about the future and he was buried near to his father graveyard in Seattle.

After the incident it was also checked and investigations were held to know when it was done intentionally or it was an accident and it was found that it was an accident and the next year the studio released his last film by adding some digital pictures of Brandon Lee to complete the shooting.

Brandon Lee’s mother also filed a suit against the studio and the cast for his son’s death but no legal actions were taken as it was cleared that it was an accident during the filming of the scene.

Who Shot Brandon Lee In The Crow Film?

Michael Massee who played as the funboy in the film accidentally shot Brandon Lee during the scene due to improperly prepared prop gun and all thought the gun was blank and bullet entered in abdomen and due to internal injuries he died in the hospital.

What was the Reason Behind Brandon Lee Death?

While he was performing his death scene during The Crow film set he was accidentally shot by the gun which was assumed to be blanked and not checked.

Who is the Fiancee of Brandon Lee?

Eliza Hutton is the Fiancee of Brandon Lee whom he wanted to marry in April in the same year but unfortunately he died.

Conclusion

Here in this article I have covered up all the details about Brandon Lee and how he actually died due to the injuries and he died in the hospital later on.