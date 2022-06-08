Brad Pitt’s Net Worth – How Much Money Does Brad Pitt Make?

Brad Pitt is one of Hollywood’s and other film industries’ greatest, finest, and most well-known names. When action movies are mentioned, only a few names come to mind, one of which is Brad Pitt.

With the best action comes the best responsibility, and Mr. Pitt has retained his position as the best actor in Hollywood. Here, we’ll talk about the action hero, none other than the lovely Mr. Brad Pitt, who is regarded as the maestro of thrillers and massive action pictures.

Brad Pitt has earned a lot of respect in the film industry, as well as a lot of money, because of his outstanding acting and business skills.

Early Years

On October 18, 1963, William Bradley “Brad” Pitt was born in Shawnee, Oklahoma. William Alvin Pitt and Jane Etta Pitt have a son named Pitt. He was raised as a baptist and was born into a conservative family.

Pitt was a member of the tennis, swimming, and golf teams at Kickapoo High School in Springfield, Missouri. His initial goal was to become a journalist, but in 1987, he began his acting career by taking acting lessons from Roy London.

What is Brad Pitt’s Net Worth?

Brad Pitt is one of Hollywood’s most successful and sought-after actors, with a net worth of $300 million. We can expect his fortune to rise as his profession as a producer progresses.

He Owns a Sizable Real Estate Portfolio

We must remember that the majority of Pitt’s investments were made during his marriage and partnership with now-ex-wife Angelina Jolie when they shared a combined net worth of $555 million.

So they had the financial means to spend a lot of money together, part of which was spent on significant real estate projects.

Pitt’s real estate portfolio is estimated to be valued at over $100 million, according to Celebrity Net Worth, and includes properties all around the world.

The couple shared properties in France, London, and Los Angeles when they shot there, but they also have homes in even more opulent locations where they fell in love.

They purchased an 1830s New Orleans estate for $3.5 million in 2007 (which they sold for $4.9 million following their divorce), a West London mansion worth $16.8 million in 2012, and a Chateau Miraval in France for $35 million in 2008.

Brad Pitt’s Automobiles, Yachts, and Other Extravagances

Pitt and Jolie spend their money on luxury modes of transportation in addition to real estate and charity activities.

They spent $322 million on a “superyacht” and another $200,000 to decorate it, as well as $1.6 million on a $1.6 million helicopter that Jolie pilots herself and a $3.3 million Spitfire jet.

A Tesla Model S, a Camaro SS, a Jeep Cherokee, a Chevy Tahoe, a BMW Hydrogen 7, and an Aston Martin Vanquish Carbon Edition are among their automobiles.

Pitt also owns a number of Ducati motorcycles, as well as a Husqvarna Nuda 900R, an MV Agusta Brutale, a Zero Engineering Type9, and a Shinya Kimura Custom.

How Did Brad Pitt Amass His Fortune?

Brad’s first big break came in 1991 with the film “Thelma & Louise,” for which he received $6,000. Two years later, his wages skyrocketed thanks to his performance in “California,” which netted him $500,000.

Pitts’s breakthrough performance was in the 1995 film “Se7en,” for which he was paid $5 million.

Brad’s earnings will more than treble the following year, thanks to a $10 million payoff for “Sleepers.” With his performance in “7 Years in Tibet” the next year, he was able to maintain his compensation maximum.

Brad, on the other hand, was paid $17.5 million for his roles in Meet Joe Black, Spy Game, Fight Club, and Troy.

The Expensive Divorce of Brad Pitt

Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie divorced in 2019, despite spending millions on their wedding and, of course, $250,000 each on wedding bands. However, with custody fights and, of course, separating their various estates, it’s evident that Brad is handing out the big bucks in lawyer expenses!

Conclusion

Brad Pitt is one of the highest-paid members of the Hollywood A-list, and he is often regarded as one of the most in-demand actors in the industry.

Brad routinely earns $20 million every film and has been nominated for multiple Academy Awards, including best picture in 2014 and best supporting actor in 2020.