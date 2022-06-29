Deborah James, the ‘Bowel Babe,’ Died at 40 Due to Cancer

The death occurred of Dame Deborah James, a journalist and BBC personality who was 40 years old.

We are terribly Heartbroken to Announce the Death of Dame Deborah James

After a public five-year battle that inspired many and helped raise awareness and millions of dollars for cancer care in the UK, James, also known as “Bowelbabe” to his followers, passed away from Stage 4 colon cancer. He had been battling the disease for the previous five years.

On Tuesday, she died away as her family was at her side. Her loved ones broke the news to her followers on Instagram in a post that read: “We are terribly heartbroken to announce the death of Dame Deborah James; the most amazing wife, daughter, sister, and mummy. Today, Deborah died away in the comfort of her home, surrounded by her loved ones.

“Deborah, who many of you will know as Bowelbabe, was an inspiration, and we are very proud of her and the work and commitment she made to charitable campaigning, fundraising, and her never-ending efforts to raise awareness of cancer that affected so many people’s lives.”

How did James Transform the Dialogue about Cancer?

The essay went on to talk about how James transformed the dialogue about cancer, how he “challenged taboos,” and how he broke down barriers.

The wife and mother of two are survived by her husband Sebastien, as well as her children Hugo, 14, and Eloise, 12.

James wrote a painful farewell essay for the Sun at the beginning of May, in which she announced that she had exhausted all of her medical options and would be entering hospice care at home.

“It’s not about not having access to the newest, most cutting-edge drugs; it’s not about feeling cheated that I couldn’t get a life-saving operation; it’s simply that I have an extremely difficult cancer in an extremely difficult area of my body that even today’s most cutting-edge technology and techniques are unable to cure… My body is so malnourished that I have no other option but to give in to what is unavoidable,” she added in the letter.

But even after she had left, she remained to be a topic of discussion in news outlets all over the world.

James Established the Bowelbabe Fund as a Charitable Organisation

James established the Bowelbabe Fund as a charitable organisation in order to raise money for cancer research and treatment. It earned more than $1 million in the first twenty-four hours, and by the time May came to a close, it had more than $7 million in its coffers; this is a testimonial to her influence on the general public and the cancer community.

Then, one week later, Prince William paid her a visit at her house and bestowed the title of dame upon her.

“Prince William in fact visited our family house here in the United States today!! She posted a picture of herself and the Duke of Cambridge on Instagram, along with a caption that read, “I am utterly honoured that he joined us for afternoon tea and champagne, where he not only spent a generous amount of time talking to my whole family but also honoured me with my Damehood.” she wrote alongside the photo.

She Became a Cancer Warrior

Just a few days before Christmas in 2016, at the age of 34, James was given the news that she had a rare kind of cancer known as B-RAF mutation.

After hearing the tragic news, she became a cancer warrior and courageously recounted her harrowing health experience with humour and grace in her regular column in the Sun. She did this despite the fact that she was facing a life-threatening illness.

Her last words of wisdom were included in the notification of her passing; these were views that she had regularly spoken about throughout her five-year battle with colon cancer.