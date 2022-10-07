Boris Kodjoe Net Worth: How Much Worth Does He Make in His Early Career?

Boris Kodjoe is thought to have a net worth of $6 million. He has made money by acting in movies and TV shows and making guest appearances on other TV shows. He was born in Vienna, Austria, on March 8, 1973.

In the beginning, Boris came to the U.S. to play tennis at Virginia Commonwealth University (VCU). He got his Bachelor of Business Administration in 1996. When he hurt his back while playing tennis at Virginia Commonwealth University, that was the end of his tennis career. He then went into modeling. After a short time as a model, he switched to acting. In 1998, he became a full-time actor.

He met Nicole Ari Parker, who would become his wife when they were both on Soul Food’s TV show. They are the parents of a boy and a girl. Their daughter was born on March 5, 2005, and they named her Sophia Tei-Naaki Lee Kodjoe. She had spina bifida from birth. Nicholas Neruda Kodjoe, their first child, was born on October 31, 2006.

Net Worth

According to therichest, Boris Kodjoe is an actor, model, and producer from the United States who was born in Austria. He has a net worth of $6 million. Most people know Boris Kodjoe from his roles in the movies “Brown Sugar,” “Soul Food,” “The Last Man on Earth,” and “Station-19.

Boris Kodjoe Instagram

Take a look at the Boris Kodjoe Instagram account.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Boris Kodjoe (@boriskodjoe)

Early Life

Boris Frederic Cecil Tay-Natey Ofuatey-Kodjoe is the full name of this person. He was born in Vienna, Austria, on March 8, 1973. Ursula and Eric Kodjoe are his mom and dad.

His mother was a German psychologist who was Jewish, and his father was a doctor from the Ga-Adangbe people and Ghana. Boris Pasternak, a famous Russian poet and writer was his namesake. Some of his ancestors on his mother’s side died in the Holocaust.

READ MORE: Emma Hernan Net Worth: Who Is Emma From Selling Sunset Dating?

Kodjoe grew up with his two sisters, Nadja and Lara, and his brother, Patrick. He primarily grew up near Freiburg im Breisgau. Kodjoe was 6 years old when his parents split up. Kodjoe went to Virginia Commonwealth University in the United States on a tennis scholarship after graduating high school.

He was on the tennis team for four years and still holds several school records for how well he did on the team. He was lucky to go to the same school as his brother, who played basketball for the school. Kodjoe was interested in playing tennis but couldn’t because he hurt his back.

Career

When his plans to play tennis didn’t work out, Kodjoe decided to try to make a living in the entertainment business. He soon got signed by a modeling agency, and soon after that, he started acting. In 1995, he was in the music video “Red Light Special” by the group TLC.

Then, in the early 2000s, he started getting parts in TV shows and movies. In 1998, he was on “The Steve Harvey Show.” In 2000, he was in “Fore Your Love.” In the same year, he also played in the movie “Love & Basketball.

In 2000, he became a regular on the Showtime show “Soul Food” as the character Damon Carter. This helped him become more famous. He stayed on the show until 2004 and won an NAACP Image Award for Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Drama Series.

READ MORE: Michael Jackson Net Worth: Take a Look at Michael Jackson’s Sales After His Death!

People magazine named Kodjoe one of the “50 Most Beautiful People in the World” in 2002, when the show was at its most popular. While on the show, he also played Kelby Dawson in the 2002 movie “Brown Sugar.” He was in three episodes of “Boston Public” in 2003. He was also in “Street Time” and “All of Us.

Personal Life

In May of 2005, Kodjoe married Nicole Ari Parker, who he worked with on “Soul Food: The Series.” The wedding took place in Gundelfingen, Germany. The couple already had a daughter together, who was born with spina bifida in March 2005. Their second child, a boy, was born in October 2006. Most of the family live in Los Angeles and attend Methodist church. Koji can fluently speak German, Russian, French, Italian, and a little Spanish. READ MORE: Mark Rober Net Worth: How He Starts His Career as a Youtuber? Kodjoe and Parker started Sophie’s Voice, a foundation, in 2008 to help fund research on spina bifida. In 2019, the foundation was renamed the Kodjoe Family Foundation, but it still allows people with spina bifida.

Frequently Asked Question

Is Nicole Ari Parker’s Marriage Still Going on?

After 17 years of marriage, Boris Kodjoe and Nicole Ari Parker talk about how they are still changing. The stars talk about their new relationship, how their families work, and what keeps them together as a couple after almost 20 years.

Boris and Patrick Kodjoe Might Be Twins?

Boris and Patrick Kodjoe are not only brothers but also lifelong friends. Even though they were not born as twins, they look so much alike that they might as well have been.

Where Did Nicole Ari Parker Meet Boris?

Boris Kodjoe and Nicole Ari Parker are one of the most beautiful couples in Hollywood, and their marriage is one of the most respected. The two people met on the TV show Soul Food set and were married in 2005.