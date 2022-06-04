Borgen Season 4 Release Date: What We Know So Far!

On June 2, 2022, Netflix will premiere the fourth season of the critically renowned Danish political drama Borgen. The drama, created by Adam Price, follows a politician’s climb to become Denmark’s first female prime minister and the problems she encounters afterward.

So far, the sitcom has broadcast three seasons, each with eight to ten episodes. Borgen – Power & Glory, the fourth season, will launch as a stand-alone series. Continue reading to learn more about the Danish series’ season 4 release date, plot, cast, and other features.

About The Borgen TV Series (Season 4)

Birgitte Nyborg (Sidse Babett Knudsen) is the current Minister of Foreign Affairs for Denmark.

Meanwhile, Katrine Fnsmark (Birgitte Hjort Sørensen), who was previously in charge of the press, is now in charge of a larger department responsible for national television.

Borgen: Power & Glory, the fourth season, tackles a number of current political topics, including the superpowers’ war for control of the Arctic and the Danish Realm’s relevance in the modern world.

On the personal front, the impact of power struggles is also on the table.

When Will Borgen Season 4 Be Available on Netflix?

Borgen’s new season will premiere sometime in 2022, according to the announcement of the series’ return.

Season 4 will premiere on Netflix worldwide in Spring 2022, according to a Times Radio host in January 2022. We now know that the series will be released on Netflix in two waves around the world.

It’s worth mentioning that, with the exception of Denmark, the series is a Netflix Original in every area. That’s because the show ran on DR1 from February to April 2022.

Cast & Crew of Borgen Season 4

It stars Sidse Babett Knudsen as Birgitte Nyborg Christensen in the lead role.

Sorensen, Birgitte Hjort

Malling, Soren

Wulff, Lisbeth

Riemann, Freja

Lange, Kasper

Mikael Birkkjaer is a Norwegian footballer.

Lars Knutzon is a Swedish writer.

Mygind, Peter

Kirkskov, Morten

Albinus, Jens

The series was created by Adam Price and is based on a screenplay written by Jeppe Gjervig Gram, Maja Jul Larsen, Emilie Lebech Kaae, Martin Lidegaard, and Price.

Soren Kragh-Jacobsen and Rumle Hammerich directed the film, which was produced by Camilla Hammerich for Danmark Radio (DR), Norsk Rikskringkasting (NRK), and Sveriges Television (SVT). The series’ soundtrack and music were composed by Halfdan E.

Trailer for the Fourth Season of Borgen

Borgen: Power and Glory now has a trailer available on Netflix. Take a look at the video below.

The trailer teases Birgitte’s current environment and international affairs crises, as well as the new dynamic she must contend with the Danish Prime Minister.

In other news, it appears like Nyborg and her son, Mangus, will have a falling out. Finally, Katine has her own job concerns to deal with now that she’s returned to journalism.

Borgen Season 4 Has How Many Episodes?

Season 4 of Borgen will have eight episodes. For the entire season, the following episode titles have been revealed.

The Future is Female

The Lesser of Two Evils

Inuit Nunaat: Land of the People

The Minister Doesn’t Wish to Comment

A Near-Arctic State

Power in Denmark

Just Make It Go Away

Mother of the Sea

It’s unclear whether the show will return after these episodes.

What Is the Plot of Borgen Season 4?

Borgen: Power and Glory, the fourth season of Borgen, will follow Birgitte Nyborg on a new political journey.

“Birgitte Nyborg is the newly appointed minister for foreign affairs when a drilling company unexpectedly discovers oil in Greenland,” according to the official summary.

An event that marks the start of an international struggle for power in the Arctic, and one in which Nyborg, despite Denmark’s ‘big brother’ relationship with Greenland, must repeatedly accept that when it comes to the international superpowers, Denmark is the minor player – and a somewhat unruly one at that…

“The season will also track the adventure of Katrine Fnsmark (Birgitte Hjort Srensen).” After serving as Birgitte’s head of press for a while, she is returning to journalism in the new season, where she has obtained a job as the head of a huge, countrywide television station’s news section.”

Sidse Babett Knudsen, the show’s lead actress, said she has “sky-high expectations” for the show’s renewal.

“We’re finally getting back into Borgen, and it’s about time. I’ve been anticipating this moment so much that I feel like I’m about to burst. “I’m looking forward to meeting all the new characters, both on and off camera (and behind the desks), as well as revisiting the ‘old ones’ from the first seasons,” she stated.

“You should be cautious about what you say, but I have big hopes for this project.” Most importantly, I am looking forward to returning to Birgitte Nyborg. What a joy it is to be able to ride the carousel with this wonderful character once more.”

Conclusion

Borgen, the Danish political drama, will return for a fourth season in 2022, over ten years after the previous installment aired.

Sidse Babett Knudsen (Westworld) will reprise her legendary role as Birgitte Nyborg, who became Denmark’s first female Prime Minister in the fictionalized version of the country, in January 2021.

Borgen: Power and Glory, the fourth season, will see Birgitte in her post as Minister of Foreign Affairs, facing a fresh problem.