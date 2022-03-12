Bodyguard Season 2: Everything You Need To Know About This Series!

Tens of millions of people tuned in each week to see the political thriller Bodyguard on BBC One.

With an audience of 17.1 million viewers, the finale was the most-watched piece of TV drama in the history of the medium, making it the most-watched episode of any show since records began (though to be fair, like-for-like records only began in 2002).

A war veteran turned Specialist Protection Officer, David Budd (Richard Madden) was deployed as a bodyguard to Julia Montague, the ambitious and powerful home secretary. He was portrayed by Richard Madden.

To clear his reputation, Budd had to piece together a tangled web of police corruption and organized crime in the wake of Montague’s terrorist bombing death.

Release Date: Bodyguard Season 2

On Radio Times in 2019, Roger Penhaligon’s Chief Whip Nicholas Gleaves claimed he spoke to the producer “a month ago and he definitely confirmed there will be a second series, but I’m not sure when it’s going to be.”

“I think Roger can absolutely come back,” he said. As far as I’m concerned, I’d love to see what Jed Mercurio comes up with in terms of plot.

“I thought it was wonderful, and he always had a great energy when he was on film,” she said. As a result, “I’d appreciate it if we could get back to Roger.”

Cast: Bodyguard Season 2

This series would not be complete without PS Budd, thus it is safe to assume that Madden will return as the protagonist. Gina McKee, who plays the Metropolitan Police’s Counter Terrorism Command Commander Anne Sampson, Sophie Rundle, who portrays PS Budd’s estranged wife Vicky Budd and the mother of their two children, and Nina Toussaint-White, who portrays DS Louise Rayburn, an investigator who appears to trust Budd despite the investigation against him, are all likely to return.

The absence of Hawes as Montague means that other members of the supporting cast, such as Vincent Franklin as Minister of State Mike Travis, Stuart Bowman as Director-General of MI-5 Stephen Hunter-Dunn, Pippa Haywood as corrupt CSI Lorraine Craddock, and Michael Schaeffer as the enigmatically named “Richard Longcross,” may appear in future storylines. There’s a chance that future episodes could skip forward in time, so be on the lookout for new characters in Budd’s life.

Plot: Bodyguard Season 2

The identity of the person responsible for Montague’s death, as well as a few individuals inside the government who are manipulating the system to allow shady acts to go unnoticed, is discovered at the conclusion of “Bodyguard” Season 1 when Budd tracks down the perpetrators of Montague’s death.

Budd is found not guilty of all charges in connection with Montague’s death and chooses to seek therapy for post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD) in order to repair his relationships with Vicky and his children.

In light of their current state of affairs, it looks that Budd and Vicky will not be reconciled, with both plannings to go on and meet new people, although they will maintain their co-parenting arrangement.

The British Prime Minister and MI-5 chief Hunter-Dunn are both forced to resign as the truth is revealed, according to reports. Longcross manages to evade arrest, allowing the program to delve more into his identity and objectives while he remains at large.

Despite the fact that Longcross and Budd only have a few encounters in “Bodyguard” Season 1, they are tense and fascinating, and it would be amazing to see their hostile connections develop deeper in the series’ second season.

Nothing has been announced about the plot of “Bodyguard” Season 2, however, it’s likely that the program will pick up a few years after the first season, with viewers encountering a much-changed Budd in the process.

