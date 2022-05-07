Bobby Lashley Net Worth: How Much Money He Makes From WWE?

In the combat sports of wrestling and mixed martial arts, Bobby Lashley has accumulated a large wealth. The former WWE Champion has captured fans all across the world with his captivating performances.

His tremendous power and explosiveness, mixed with his frightening demeanor, have helped him become the celebrity he is today.

Every opponent who dares to challenge ‘The All Mighty’ in the ring is afraid. It’s no surprise, then, that his combat sports success has resulted in a big bank account.

In contrast, Lashley did not become a worldwide celebrity overnight. He had to put in years of hard work and determination to get to where he is now.

The 273-pound beast had to face a big challenge even before he became a professional athlete.

Bob Lashley’s Net Worth In 2022

According to Celebrity Net Worth, Bobby Lashley‘s net worth is estimated to be over $4 million. In addition to wrestling, Lashley has worked in a variety of fields. He launched a health smoothie shop in 2007.

In Aurora, Colorado, he also manages an MMA gym and a nutrition store called American Top Team Altitude.

Lashley and Judith Sussman founded Lashley Management, an MMA management firm that represents current and potential fighters.

He also has a variety of rental properties, as well as CBD companies and stock interests. Despite wrestling for WWE, Lashley is still under contract with Bellator MMA.

Bobby Lashley’s Career

Bobby Lashley made his pro wrestling debut on Raw and Smackdown in 2005. In his debut on the Blue brand, he defeated Shawn Dean in a live televised match.

Lashley also had a crucial role in the infamous haircut of WWE CEO and Chairman Vince McMahon’s head. Before returning to WWE in 2018, he worked for ECW, TNA, and IMPACT Wrestling.

Bobby Lashley has a mixed martial arts record of 15-2-0. Throughout his career, the veteran mixed martial artist has competed for Bellator MMA, the Indian Super Fight League, Strikeforce, and other organizations.

Bob Lashley’s Near-death Experience

Long before his spectacular WWE career and long before he even envisioned competing in a cage, Lashley had another passion in 2003.

While living and training in Colorado Springs, the 6 ft 3 monster had just one goal: to represent Team USA in wrestling at the 2004 Olympic Games.

His talent was undeniable. The American was a natural on the mat. Unfortunately, due to a surprise change of events, his dream was taken from him in an instant.

On a seemingly routine day, Lashley witnessed a bank robbery and was forced to flee when gunshots were fired in his direction. He may have saved his life at the moment, but his knee was badly injured.

The injury requires surgical intervention. His amateur days had passed him by. Despite the fact that one door had closed, the wrestling great was about to walk through another.

Conclusion

Franklin Roberto “Bobby” Lashley (born July 16, 1976) is an American mixed martial artist, professional wrestler, and former collegiate amateur wrestler who currently competes under the ring name Lashley for Total Nonstop Action Wrestling.

He is best remembered for winning two ECW World Championships and one United States Championship during his time in WWE. Lashley is the first African-American to simultaneously hold the ECW and TNA World Heavyweight Championships.

While attending Missouri Valley College, Lashley won three national college amateur wrestling titles between 1996 and 1998. He was the National Association of Intercollegiate Athletics (NAIA) National Wrestling Champion in 1997 and 1998.

FAQs

What happened between Bobby Lashley and Rusev on Raw?

On the Raw program on September 30, 2019, Lashley interrupted Rusev and kissed his wife Lana. Following this event, Lashley and Rusev got into a fight.

What is the net worth of Bobby Lashley

Bobby Lashley is an American professional wrestler and mixed martial artist worth $4 million.

How many times has Bobby Lashley won the WWE Championship?

Two US Championships, two ECW World Championships, four TNA/Impact World Heavyweight Championships, one X Division Championship, and two Intercontinental Championships have also been won by him.