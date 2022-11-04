Blue Lock Anime Release Date 2022: Everything About the Cast and Plot!

“Japan only needs to do one thing to become the soccer world’s strongest powerhouse. And that is how a revolutionary striker comes to be.” — Ego Jinpachi

Blue Lock, a popular manga from Weekly Shonen Magazine, will be made into an anime in 2022. With 300 boys and a man who wants to make the best striker for the Japanese national soccer team, viewers can expect high-stakes action and a lot of hot, sweaty, muscular young men.

Here’s everything you need to know about the Blue Lock anime adaptation, including its story, release date, characters, seiyuu (voice actors), and the status of the manga.

What is Blue Lock?

Blue Lock is a Japanese manga that has been published in Kodansha’s Weekly Shonen Magazine since August 2018. It was written by Muneyuki Kaneshiro and drawn by Yusuke Nomura.

After the Japanese soccer team lost in the quarterfinals of the 2018 World Cup, the Japan Football Union hired a mysterious man named Ego Jinpachi to help the team do better in the next World Cup. His plan is to bring 300 U-18 forwards to the newly built Blue Lock facility and train them in a way that will make them the best strikers in the world.

But only one forward will get to be the next striker for Japan’s national team. The other 299 will never be able to play for Japan’s national team again. Yoichi Isagi was one of the 300 chosen. He had just lost the National High School Football Qualifiers because he passed the ball to a teammate instead of taking the shot himself.

The show follows Yoichi Isagi and the other strikers as they compete to build their egos and become the best forward in the world.

Date of Release for the Blue Lock Anime Series

The first episode of the Blue Lock anime show came out on October 9, and new episodes come out every Sunday.

The animation is done by Eight Bit studio, which is known for “That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime.” Tetsuaki Watanabe is in charge of making the show. Jun Murayama is in charge of the music, and Taku Kishimoto is in charge of the series composition and the script.

CHARACTER DESCRIPTION SEIYUU/VA Yoichi Isagi A forward who’s initially ranked as the second-worst striker in Blue Lock, with less physicality than many others. Kazuki Ura Hyōma Chigiri A speedy forward who after sustaining an injury becomes fearful of playing soccer to his full ability. Soma Saito Meguru Bachira An eccentric player who relies on his instincts to dribble and outwit defenders. Tasuku Kaito Rensuke Kunigami A left-footed striker who’s able to shoot well and has a strong moral code. Yuuki Ono Gin Gagamaru A tall forward who excels in scoring goals inside the penalty box. Shuugo Nakamura Wataru Kuon The main strategist of Team Z who often puts his own interests above everyone else’s. Masatomo Nakazawa Okuhito Iemon A kind-hearted goalie who spends most of his time teaching strategies to other teammates. Ryuunosuke Watanuki Gurimu Igarashi A bright-eyed teenager who leaves his temple to pursue his football dreams. Aoi Ichikawa Yuudai Imamura A lightning-fast striker who has an undying love for football. Shoya Chiba Ryousuke Kira A high school forward who played against Yoichi Isagi before joining Blue Lock. Kenichi Suzumura Asahi Naruhaya A blonde forward who’s an expert in disrupting the enemy team’s formation. Daishi Kajita Jingo Raichi A hot-headed footballer who has a penchant for trash talk. Yoshitsugu Matsuoka Jinpachi Ego The cold-blooded coach, trainer, and manager of the Blue Lock facility. Hiroshi Kamiya Anri Teieri A new member of the Japan Football Association who was behind the implementation of the Blue Lock Project. Eri Yukimura

What is the Plot of Blue Lock?

It is a brand-new Japanese anime that is based on a manga series of the same name. This manga series was written by Muneyuki Kaneshiro and drawn by Yusuke Nomura. On August 1, 2018, it came out.

The story of this anime is all about football. A high school striker named Isagi Yoichi gets beat up in the last game of the national qualifier and is sent to a Programme called “Blue Lock.” Their coach’s name is Ego Jinpachi. Blue Lock is a training course that is meant to make the most famous, egotistical striker in the world.

Final Words

