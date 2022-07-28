Blown Away Season 4 Release Date: Have They Decided to Cancel the Show?

I’m curious whether any of you are familiar with the term “glass blowing.” In that case, this program is all about the process of blowing glass, if you were wondering. Glass blowing is not just a method of shaping glass into a variety of forms and making it look appealing; rather, it is an art form, a form of a delicate creative sector in which glass blowers are given complete freedom to express their full creative potential and make what they can with their skills.

Competition is at the heart of Blown Away, a show that has already run for three seasons due to its high ratings and widespread popularity. In this competition, we see various contestants going through various rounds, gathering skills, bringing in some of their own skills, and developing a masterpiece out of their own creativity.

The contestant who is able to go through all of the tasks and beat all of the other contestants is the one who wins the grand prize, which is a significant amount of money, and along with that, he will also win an artist residency at the famous Corning Museum of Glass, which is actually a dream come true.

Katherine Gray, who is not only a wonderful artist but also well-known all over the world for her works, has served as the show’s judge for the previous few seasons. The show has been hosted by the well-known Nich Uhas for the past three seasons.

Now let’s move on to the most important question, which is when are we going to get the fourth season of the show? The good news that we have for all of you readers out there is that based on how well the show has been doing for the past three seasons, there is a good chance that this show will be renewed, but there hasn’t been any confirmation from the makers’ side yet.

Blown Away Season 4 Cast

It is reasonable to assume that Nich Uhas will once again serve as the show’s host for the fourth season, just as he did for the third season, and that Katherine Gray will once again serve as the show’s super judge, just as she did for the third season. As a result of the fact that the contestants for each year are entirely distinct from one another, we do not yet have any updates on them.

Blown Away Season 4 Story

This show is almost all on the competition, so there isn’t much of a plot to speak of. However, just like in the previous seasons, this one will also feature ten contestants who are extremely well-known for the glass-blowing artistry they have produced. In each episode, they will be given certain targets or certain topics as we may say, and they will also be given a certain time limit.

Within this framework, the contestants will have to compete with each other while they are making their glass object, and at the end of the episode, the object will be judged by our judge Kathrine Gray, and the winner of the episode will be determined based on who received the highest mark. At the conclusion of the tenth episode of each season, there will be elimination rounds, and the winner of the grand prize will be decided based on the results of these rounds.

Blown Away Season 4 Release Date

The creators of the show had the primary concept for the show hit them in the head in the year 2018, and since then, there has been a lot of preparation. The production work also began in the year 2018, and finally, in the year 2019, we got the first episode of the first season. The first season of this show consisted of a total of ten episodes, and with an IMDB rating of 7.1, it seemed clear that the show would be renewed for a second season.

Following the success of the second season of the show, which consisted of a total of 10 episodes and was released in the year 2021, we received a Christmas special consisting of 4 episodes in the month of December 2021, and ever since then, fans have been waiting for the release of the third season of the show.

On July 22, 2022, the third season of the show will be made available to stream on the Netflix site, and it will consist of a total of ten episodes. Now, the fourth season has not been announced yet; but, based on how things have been going, we can expect the creators to drop a season 4 in 2023 if all goes well provided that the show continues to be successful.

Name Of The Show Blown Away Season Number Season 4 Genre Competition Based Blown Away Season 1 Release Date February 20, 2019 Blown Away Season 4 Release Date Not Announced

The Hot Shop

Blown Away is a reality show that has its roots in Canada, as was mentioned earlier on in this paragraph. If this is the case, then the shoot will take place in Hamilton, which is located in Ontario. It is possible to reach this port city located in the southwestern portion of Canada by car from Toronto in around one hour.

marble media, the production company that was responsible for the show, converted an old warehouse into a hot shop for the ten competitors in the competition and gave each of them ten kilns to use in the process of blowing out a glass and creating their artwork. The competition was held in an abandoned warehouse.

This location is home to the hot shop that holds the title of largest in all of North America. During the time that the facility was being built, industry experts from the Craft and Design Glass Studio at Sheridan College, the Pilchuck Glass School, and the Corning Museum of Glass offered the producers guidance and help. During each round of the competition, these specialists offer the competitors both guidance and help in the form of advice and tips.

Blown Away Season 4 Trailer

As far as we are aware, there have not been any announcements made concerning the show’s upcoming fourth season, and as a result, we have not been given a trailer for the next season. On the other hand, you can view the teaser for each of the prior seasons on YouTube right now.

Where To Watch Blown Away Season 4?

As was the case with the previous season of the show, it is anticipated that the fourth season of the show will be made available on the Netflix platform.