Blood Lad Season 2 Release Date: Is Season 2 of “Blood Lad” Possible?

Blood Lad, which in its native Japanese is referred to as Buraddo Radio, has kept fans waiting for a very long time despite the fact that it is widely considered to be among the best in its field. The dark comedy fantasy anime series that bears the same name as its source of inspiration was adapted from a manga series of the same name.

Yuuki Kodama is both the author and the illustrator of the manga. The first volume of the manga series was released on September 4, 2009, and the series was completed with its last volume on September 3, 2016. There were a total of 17 volumes in the set. The first episode of the first season of the anime television show “Blood Lad,” which is based on the manga, was initially shown on July 8, 2013.

Following the success of the show’s first season, an original video animation (OVA) episode aired on December 4, 2013, to generate excitement among fans in the show’s upcoming second season.

The viewers are currently looking forward to the second season of “Blood Lad.” What can you tell us about the likelihood that this amazing show will be picked up for a second season?

Is Season 2 of “Blood Lad” Possible?

The inaugural season began on July 8, 2013, and ran through September 9, 2013. It ended on September 9, 2013. On December 3, 2013, Blood Lad: Wagahai wa Neko de wa Nai was published. This episode was the first OVA episode to air following the first season.

Even though it’s been eight years since the first season, fans don’t want to give up hope that there will be a second one. In spite of the fact that the first season aired eight years ago, they are aware that a show can only be renewed for a total of five additional seasons.

In spite of the fact that it does not appear as though there will be a second season, there are a few things that we need to take into consideration so that we do not lose faith in the show. To begin, it is necessary to point out that the original manga series spans seventeen volumes and a total of eighty-five chapters.

However, there are only ten episodes in the television series, in addition to an original video animation (OVA). It’s possible that the material for the TV show is sufficient. The conclusion of the manga was presented in the December 2016 edition. Despite this, there is still a possibility that Brain’s Base will choose to produce a further season. The second possibility involves the total number of viewers from the debut season.

Blood Lad Season 2 Plot

If you haven’t seen the first season of “Blood Lad,” it’s about a vampire named Staz Charlie Blood who lives in a strange universe where demons do exist. If you haven’t seen it, I highly recommend it.

Staz is not your typical vampire who leads the life of an “Otaku” and drinks human blood as his ancestors did. Instead, he enjoys a life of luxury and consumes human flesh. The term “otaku” refers to a person who is passionate about Japanese pop culture, particularly anime, manga, and cutting-edge technology.

Staz is both the head of the gangs and one of the commanders of the gangs. Demons of varying types populate this realm, each taking on a certain role. After passing through a portal one day, human girl Fuyumi Yanagi found herself inadvertently transported to the demonic dimension. When Staz discovered a human in their domain, he couldn’t contain his excitement.

When they initially come into contact with one another, they spend some time getting to know one another. Staz never left her side, ensuring that she was protected at all times. However, because it was difficult for a human to survive in an environment that was plagued with vampires, Fuyumi lost her life when a carnivorous plant consumed her and turned him into a Ghost.

Because of this, Staz’s heart was broken, and as a result, he decided to take action to save her. After Staz and Fuyumi have returned to the world of humans, she quickly begins to lose her ability to live. Staz compels her to drink his blood in order to save her, and as a result, she is partially transformed into a vampire.

Staz is still fighting the demon in the demon world in an effort to save her life and bring her back to life despite the fact that she is continuing to break. They eventually engage in conflict with the evil creature known as Akim.

Blood Lad Season 2 Main Characters

STAZ CHARLIE BLOOD

He is the most important figure in the demon world that exists in the Eastern District. In addition to this, Staz is the type of person who is courageous and stubborn by nature. In order to get what it is that he wants, he is willing to resort to any means necessary. His allies have nothing but praise for him, but his enemies do not respect or fear him.

Demons held him in high regard and looked up to him as a role model. Staz is a demon who possesses extraordinary powers, such as the ability to steal power from an opponent and break their hearts with his eyes.

Because of his speedy recovery from wounds, one might get the impression that he is unstoppable and potentially dangerous. Your viewpoint on Okatu will shift after interacting with Staz. Because he is captivated by okatu, Staz passes his time daydreaming about people, learning more about them through research, and reading manga and anime about them (Japanese culture).

FUYUMI

In the human world, Fuyumi is a student in the high school setting. She also accidentally travels through a gateway that leads to the realm of the demons. Even though she exudes a sense of naivety and innocence, she is oblivious to the reality that there are demons in the world.

She ends up meeting Staz, and the two of them end up getting along famously. Staz has an insatiable appetite for knowledge regarding human behavior. Staz adores and provides for her in every way possible. She serves as a conduit for him to learn more about the experiences of other people.

Staz was fighting a demon that was attempting to take control when she was killed by a plant that ate humans. The demon was successful in his attempt. She undergoes a transformation into a ghost and eventually comes to rely on Staz in order to preserve her physical form.

BELL HYDRA

She is a powerful witch who is well-known for her work in the field of space magic. She is able to control time and make use of her abilities. She is also famous for her ability to eavesdrop on other countries and communicate with their intelligence agencies.

She was the kind of person Fuyumi could put her faith in, and she always did the right thing. When Staz asks her to help Fuyumi, she does everything she can to be there for her. She becomes more open and honest with Staz as they continue to work together, and she shares personal details with him.

Blood Lad Season 2 Release Date

The first season began on July 8, 2013, and went on until September 8, 2013, when it came to an end. After the conclusion of the first season of Blood Lad on December 3, 2013, an original video animation episode called "Blood Lad: Wagahai wa Neko de wa Nai" was made available.

Even though there is a possibility that the show will not be renewed for a second season, there are still a few things to think about before giving up hope.

The original manga series, which consists of 17 volumes and 85 chapters, should be familiarised first. However, there are only ten episodes in the television series, in addition to an original video animation (OVA).

There is an adequate amount of material for it to be developed into a television program. The final chapter of the manga was published in December of 2016. We are not abandoning hope that Brain’s Base will select the program for at least one more season. The second possibility is that only a small percentage of people watched the first season.

