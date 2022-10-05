Bleach Thousand Year Blood War Release Date: When It Will Be Renewed?

We are only a few days from the official start of the Bleach Thousand Year Blood War arc on the Japanese TV Network. However, there is still no official word on which streaming service fans will be able to use to watch the show.

On October 1, Crunchyroll took down all 15 seasons of episodes that had been there before. Crunchyroll’s “Crunchyroll Collection” YouTube channel, which has anime clips, openings, and endings, took down all Bleach-related content.

Since Crunchyroll removed all Bleach content from its site, another streaming service has bought the rights to stream the next Bleach arc and all the seasons before it.

About Bleach Thousand Year Blood War

After about 10 years, the Bleach anime is finally coming back to adapt the last part of the now-famous Tite Kubo series. But Bleach fans worldwide are pretty upset with how the series is being run, and they have good reason to be.

Fans have been waiting long to see The Thousand Year Blood War animated and on screen. However, a series of announcements have made many fans unhappy.

First, people started to worry when it was said that leaks proved that Disney had won the right to stream the series after a protracted bidding war. Fans were worried about heavy censorship, bad translations, and a limit on how much violence could be shown.

READ MORE: Big Mouth Season 6 Release Date: When Will Big Mouth Season 6 Be Coming to Netflix? Many thought the final arc would be “family-friendly,” like other Disney shows.

Some people pointed out the wrong things, and others made jokes about this change, but not many stayed positive and pointed out the good stuff. With Disney in charge of streaming the series, the marketing for the final arc is sure to have a big budget and bring in a lot of new viewers. This could show that the series is popular enough to keep going since Bleach has a lot of side stories that could be turned into anime.

No matter what, all we have right now are leaks, and we don’t know for sure that Disney has bought the rights. But it looks like one of the main reasons Disney bought Pixar may still come true, no matter who owns the streaming rights to Bleach.

What Is Officially Known About Upcoming Bleach Arc?

We know that Bleach will be a simulcast, which means that fans worldwide can watch episodes on the same day as Japan. There will be 4 courses in the TYBW arc of Bleach. A cour is a three-month-long anime season that usually has 12 episodes.

READ MORE: Hunters Season 2: No Official Release announcement date from the Production Team!

According to mobile syrup, Disney Plus will add the first 16 seasons of Bleach on October 26. However, this is not yet confirmed by the company.

Cast Revealed

The cast includes:

Johnny Yong Bosch as Ichigo Kurosaki

Michelle Ruff as Rukia Kuchiki

Derek Stephen Prince as Uryu Ishida

Stephanie Sheh as Orihime Inoue

Wally Wingert as Renji Abarai

Doug Erholtz as Kisuke Urahara

The anime will run for four courses, a quarter of a year. The first episode will air on TV Tokyo and its affiliates on October 10 at 24:00, which is October 11 at midnight.

The first time the anime will be shown in North America will be at the New York Comic Con on October 8. NYCC said the premiere event will occur before the anime is “simulcast.”

The Thousand Year Blood War is the last storyline in the manga. It takes place in volumes 55–74.

READ MORE: The Wilds Season 2: Everything Explanation About the Season 2!

Noriyuki Abe is no longer directing the anime at Studio Pierrot. Instead, Twin Star Exorcists Kino’s Journey: The Beautiful World and Akudama Drive director Tomohisa Taguchi are taking over. Masashi Kudo will make the characters again, and Shiro Sagisu will write the music again.

Tatsuya Kitani, who sang theme and image songs for the “Bleach Ex” exhibition, is singing the opening theme song “Scar,” and SennaRin is singing the ending theme song “Saihate” (The Farthest Reaches).

There are also people from the Bleach: Brave Souls game who haven’t been in the anime but are returning to play the same roles they had there.

Frequently Asked Question

Is Bleach 1000: Blood War Available?

It was announced in November 2021 that the anime project would be a TV show. At the Jump Festa ’22 on December 18, 2021, the trailer and visuals for the show were shown for the first time. Tomohisa Taguchi will be in charge of the show, and it will debut on TV Tokyo on October 11, 2022.

Is Thousand-year Blood War the Last Season of Bleach?

Last but not least, that official trailer also told us when we could finally see this anime’s previous season. From what we can mean, the first episode of BLEACH: Thousand-Year Blood War will air on October 10, 2022.

How Long is the “1000 Year Blood War” in Bleach?

No one knows how many episodes Bleach: Thousand Year Blood War will have in the end. But it has been said that Thousand Year Blood War will run for four seasons, which means it will have between 48 and 52 episodes.