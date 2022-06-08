Blasted Movie Release Date – What We Know So Far About the Sci-fi Movie

The streaming giant debuted a number of first glimpses at their Geeked Week celebration this week, offering some spectacular updates regarding the future of Netflix’s movies and television shows.

Many international ideas were presented during the sessions, including the upcoming Norwegian sci-fi comedy Blasted.

The first trailer and logo for the upcoming film, which is based on the real-life UFO phenomenon in Hessdalen, Norway, have been released by Netflix.

Regarding the Film Blasted

Sebastian (Axel Bøyum) and Mikkel (Fredrik Skogsrud), childhood pals, are reunited for Sebastian’s bachelor celebration in Blasted.

Sebastian has developed into a career-obsessed workaholic who is using the party to schmooze a possible customer, but Mikkel has never progressed above a teenage laser tag prodigy.

When the bachelor party runs into an extraterrestrial invasion, it’s up to Mikkel and Sebastian to reassemble as the badass laser tag team they used to be and fight back.

“Blasted follows childhood pals Sebastian (Axel Bøyum) and Mikkel (Fredrik Skogsrud), who are reunited for Sebastian’s bachelor celebration,” according to the official synopsis.

When Will ‘blasted’ Be Available?

The long-awaited Norwegian dark sci-fi comedy film ‘Blasted’ will be released worldwide on Netflix on June 29, 2022, at 3:01 a.m. EST.

Trailer

The film has yet to have an official trailer or teaser. We’ll update this section as soon as it’s available.

Who’s in the Cast of Blasted?

As Sebastian and Mikkel, Norwegian actors Axel Bøyum and Fredrik Skogsrudin star in Blasted.

Mathias Luppichini (Audun), André Srum (Kasper), Eirik Hallert (Pelle), Evelyn Rasmussen Osazuwa (Stine), and Ingrid Bols Berdal (Hjrdis) round out the supporting cast. HBO fans will recognize Berdal from her role as Armistice in Westworld.

What Is the Status of Blasted’s Production?

We don’t know when Blasted began filming, but we do know that it wrapped on June 17th, 2021 and that the project was in post-production until June 4th, 2022.

Blasted has been announced as finished, with the film debuting at the end of June.

Conclusion

Martin Sofiedal, whose credits include largely short films like Say hello, Night Snack, The Wrong Guy, and others, will direct Netflix’s Blasted.

Emanuel Nordrum, who has primarily worked on short films, is the writer for Blasted (The Culture, Love Hotel). The film will be produced by Miso Film’s Are Heidenstrm, with executive producers Peter Bose and Jonas Allen.