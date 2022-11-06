Black Clover Movie Release Date: Latest Information 2022!

We finally know more about the Black Clover movie, more than a year after the end of season 4 and the first announcement. Here’s what you need to know about the Black Clover movie’s release date, studio, where to watch it, trailer, and everything else.

What’s the Movie Black Clover About?

The plot of the Black Clover movie was kept secret until October 2022, when the first full teaser was shown. The movie’s name, Black Clover: Sword of the Wizard King, was confirmed at that point.

Official announcements say that the upcoming Black Clover movie will be a stand-alone, non-canon story connected to a previous Wizard King, but with the anime’s main characters.

Many fans thought before that the movie wouldn’t be canon because the anime has already covered so much and this is how other long-running franchises work.

Some fans thought the story would happen during the time jump in Black Clover. But it looks like the Black Clover movie will be a kind of prequel about Conrad Leto, the Wizard King before Julius Novachrono, who is currently in charge of the series.

When Will the Movie Black Clover Come Out?

On March 31, 2023, the Black Clover movie Sword of the Wizard King will come out. The movie will first be shown on Netflix.

Most Japanese anime movies are first shown in Japan before they are shown in theatres around the world a few months later. Black Clover: Sword of the Wizard King making its debut on Netflix is a first, especially for a movie with this much buzz.

Demon Slayer: Mugen Train made its debut in Japan in October 2020. It came out in other countries in 2021, and by October 2021, it was on Crunchyroll.

Using the same pattern, Black Clover wouldn’t be available to stream until 2024. But a lot of fans all over the world will be able to see Sword of the Wizard King from the first day.

Where to See the Movie “Black Clover”?

The first episode of Black Clover: Sword of the Wizard King will only be on Netflix. It’s not clear yet which countries will be able to watch the movie on Netflix, but most English-speaking countries should be able to.

The movie Sword of the Wizard King is coming out in theatres in Japan on the same day that Netflix is making it available all over the world. It’s not clear if the movie will be on Netflix in Japan right away, and there’s no news yet about when it will come out in theatres around the world.

What Company is Making the Movie Black Clover?

Studio Pierrot, the same company that makes the TV show, is also making the Black Clover movie.

Ayataka Tanemura will be in charge of Sword of the Wizard King. He has been in charge of Black Clover since episode 153. Minako Seki, who wrote the music for the TV show, will also work on the movie.

We don’t know much else about the staff, but we do know that the mangaka, Yuuki Tabata, is a member of the team and is the chief supervisor.

All of the main voice actors will be back for the Black Clover movie. Gakuto Kajiwara and Nobunaga Shimazaki will play Asta and Yuno, respectively.

Trailer for the Movie Black Clover

We won’t have to wait too long to see Asta and Yuno again. If there is any more news about Sword of the Wizard King before it comes out, we’ll add it to this page, so stay tuned!

The Story for the Black Clover Movie is an Original Story

Along with the release date on Netflix, it was also announced that the Black Clover: Sword of the Wizard King movie will not be a continuation of the anime series.

“The movie is an original story about the Wizard King, and the original Black Clover author, Yki Tabata, is in charge of it,” Netflix Anime said on social media.

No more information about the plot has been released, but Toshihiko Seki will voice a new character named Konrad Leto.

The good news is that it will be a canon production, which means that even though it will be a new story, the film will have some connection to the main Black Clover anime series.

When the anime series comes back, it will likely finish adapting the Spade Kingdom Raid Arc, which is the current story arc, with the same cast playing the same roles as before.

Anime Geek says that by the time the anime series ended in March 2021, it had made changes to about chapter 273 of the manga.

But as of October 2022, there have been 338 chapters published across 32 volumes, and the Spade Kingdom Raid story arc has only 58 chapters left.

The Black Clover manga series can be bought in print from Amazon, Book Depository, Waterstones, and Bookshop. On Google Play, iBooks, Kindle, and Nook, you can also get digital versions.

