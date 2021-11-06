Bird Box Horror Movie Hits the Netflix

You Will Be Scared To Look Outside Your Window Again As Horror Film ‘Bird Box’ Hits Netflix

It’s been a while since we’ve seen a horror film that really gets under your skin. But Bird Box is here to change all of that. The movie, which stars Sandra Bullock and John Malkovich, follows the story of Malorie (Bullock) who must find her two children after they’re both put in danger by an unseen force. With just one look outside their window, people are driven to madness or death – but you’ll never know what awaits you on the other side until you open it up and take a peek for yourself.

As the Macabre Tale ‘bird Box’ Becomes Available on Netflix

After watching it, fans are terrified to death and the film is now available on Netflix. Sandra Bullock has won over the hearts of everyone with her skilled acting!

Do you fear anything? If you hear me say the phrase, “Bird Box,” don’t watch it. Yes! If someone you care about has been subject to a crime that feels quite real, you need to know what happened.

About Bird Box:

Sandra Bullock stars in the film “Bird Box” as Malorie, a mother of two who is always attempting to flee some nightmarish supernatural force that takes the form of people’s greatest fears. The Netflix original film has been released, and it’s all set to terrify people as it now exists on the streaming network, according to Metro.

The blindfolded children are in constant peril from this frightening entity, so they must wear blindfolds when outdoors. That is not the only way they are kept from looking outside. Not just that, but they can’t ever look outside. For individuals who are confused as to why they can’t look out, it is advisable to watch a five-minute sneak preview of the movie.

There are several frightening and chilling moments in this show, including a woman slamming her skull against the window while giving Malorie a creepy glare during her regular pregnancy check-up at the hospital.

Plot of Bird Box

This year, Netflix has kept the world entertained by providing some of the most compelling films to its streaming service. Many movies that were missed at the theater may now be viewed. However, the horror-thriller called ‘Bird Box’ has stayed in people’s thoughts, particularly Sandra Bullock’s acting in this film.

The movie is based on Josh Malerman’s 2014 book, which was subsequently published. The plot of the film, directed by Academy Award winner Susanne Bier, is set in a post-apocalyptic world.

Bird Box: Expected Cast

Other famous actors in addition to Sandra include Trevante Rhodes, Machine Gun Kelly, Jacki Weaver, Rosa Salazar, Danielle MacDonald, Lil Rel Howery, Tom Hollander, BD Wong, Sarah Paulson, and John Malkovich.

Many people were tempted to compare ‘Bird Box’ to John Krasinski’s ‘A Quiet Place,’ since the characters must remain quiet in order not to be murdered, as this film required. In ‘Bird Box,’ the characters are forced to wear blindfolds in order to prevent their fear from overwhelming them and killing them.

Sandra explained to Stephen Colbert on The Late Show With Stephen Colbert about the difficulties she and the other cast members experienced. She went on to explain that she and her team had found a solution to the problem within three months. You can hear solid things once you lose your sight. ‘You can feel a barrier.’

Official Trailer For Bird Box

BirdBox, an upcoming Netflix original film, has revealed its first trailer, with A-lister Sandra Bullock – backed by a strong cast of actors – facing a post-apocalyptic scenario.

Rapper Machine Gun Kelly has appeared in the film “Bird Box” and received praise for his performance.

“We shoot all day Monday through Friday, nine to five,” he adds. “On weekends, I go out with my friends and have a good time.” The house where we filmed is known to have been used by Charles Manson before he committed his murders.

Susanne Bier forced us all, including Sandra Bullock, to sit in one room for the duration of the day until it was time to shoot. ‘We had been working on the marketing for a variety of months, and I think we all agreed that it was time to make a change. We were in a good mood because we were going back to our roots,’ she adds. ‘It made us go insane while also linking us together, which is what happens in the movie.’

Reviews:

Sandra’s performance in the film was so good that some people thought she deserved an Oscar for it. Not only that, but fans who have already seen the film can’t stop talking about how scary it was and how they are now terrified to death after viewing it. Some wrote:

#BirdBox is FUCKING amazing. 30 a.m. to watch it. No, I don’t.

Oh, wow… Omg BirdBox is incredible… I love SandraBullock…. And by God, Trevante is some beautiful eye candy.

I’ve recently finished watching BirdBox on Netflix UK. Don’t be fooled by the Easy Quiet Place comparisons. A terrific thriller with a fantastic cast awaits you if you go in as blind as possible. It’s been an excellent year for horror, to say the least.

#BirdBox is bloody brilliant! Thank you to Josh Malerman and everyone else involved in the making of this film. I was doubtful that the book’s brilliance could be translated to film, but I was wrong. It’s the best movie I’ve seen this year

I’m not one for hyperbole, but – without a doubt – BirdBox is the finest horror movie I’ve seen in 2017. I’ve no idea what the critics are talking about — don’t pay attention. Treat yourself. Trust me. #Netflix #NetflixBirdBox #SandraBullock #Gems

So, I watched Bird Box last night. I’m a little apprehensive to open my blinds and peek out now.

The critics have provided positive and negative reviews for the film. Some people think it’s a waste of time, while others claim it’s a must-see.

Justin Chang, film critic for the L.A. Times, stated- ‘The frights become more and more desperate as the scares increase in volume with gale-force winds and spine-tingling voices on route to an end that’s absurdly ludicrous…You’ve seen this all before, which isn’t to say you’ll like seeing it

On the other side, Bullock was “brilliant” in a “terrible B-movie” according to Vanity Fair’s Richard Lawson. ‘The only thing that bothers me is the fact that Netflix has deemed it acceptable content since it’s on their service,’ he continued.

‘I’m not sure if I’d recommend “Bird Box” to my friends, but I can’t say it isn’t worth a look because it’s on Netflix and will cost viewers nothing more than they already pay.