Everything You Wanted to Know About Billions Season 6

Financial melodrama on a grand scale Until recently, the continuous feud between hedge fund kingpin Bobby Axelrod (Damien Lewis) and US Attorney Chuck Rhoades (Paul Giamatti) has defined Billions.

Season five finished with Axe just avoiding arrest by fleeing to Switzerland, signaling the end of Damien Lewis’ five-year reign as co-lead on the program.

Season six will be considerably different in many ways – and very similar in others – without Axe’s peculiarities, as Chuck will find himself in another financial war of wills with Mike Prince, the new owner of Axe’s businesses.

Even better, we now have a release date: after a long wait for season five, the sixth installment will arrive just months after the fifth season’s conclusion.

So keep reading for more information on when Billions season six will premiere, as well as plot specifics, cast information, and the newest news – as well as the first trailer.

When will the Sixth Season of Billions be Released?

Season 6 of Billions will premiere on Showtime in the United States on Sunday, January 23, 2022, barely months after the fifth season ended. Showtime will benefit from the short time between seasons since viewers will be eager to see what occurs next.

New episodes of Billions, on the other hand, do not normally appear in the UK until a few days following their US airing, so anticipate Chuck Rhoades and co. to return later that week, in late January 2022.

Every new episode will be broadcast on Showtime on Saturdays at 9 p.m. in the United States.

The Cast of Season 6 of Billions

Bobby Axelrod has cashed out, so there will be one less billionaire competing in power plays in season six. Co-star Damien Lewis has exited his legendary role as Axe after five seasons, with his character escaping to Switzerland after being outmaneuvered in the fifth season finale.

However, co-creator Brian Koppelman told Entertainment Weekly that “the goodbyes and hellos on Billions are never permanent,” implying that Lewis could return for a cameo or guest role in the future.

Paul Giamatti, who played US attorney and Axe’s long-time opponent Chuck Rhoades on the show, will return as Axe’s long-time rival, Chuck Rhoades.

With Axe no longer in the picture, Chuck will now focus on Mike Prince, played by Corey Stoll, who has been upgraded to series regular for the forthcoming season of House of Cards.

“Mike Prince is so much fun to portray,” Stoll told Entertainment Weekly in 2020, “and I believe he offers a lot to the whole ensemble,” so it’s no surprise that he signed on as a series regular for season six.

Daniel Breaker, who plays Prince’s Chief of Staff Scooter in season five, has been promoted to a series regular for season six, joining his on-screen boss.

Maggie Siff will play Wendy Rhoades, Chuck’s wife and a performance coach at Axe Capital, while the rest of the main cast is likely to return.

While Asia Kate Dillon portrays Taylor Amber Mason, an analyst for Axe Capital before starting their own firm that is subsequently acquired by Axelrod.

Meanwhile, Jeffrey DeMunn plays Chuck Rhoades Sr., and Kelly AuCoin plays Axe Capital portfolio manager ‘Dollar’ Bill Stern. Also, if Wendy is still open to keep some type of contact with Frank Grillo’s artist, Nico Tanner, it’s feasible that he’ll return.

Eva Victor will reprise her role as Rian, following a season in which her chemistry with Mason was an unexpected highlight.

Is There a Trailer for Season 6 of Billions?

Yes, a trailer for Season 6 of Billions was published at the end of Season 5 in October, but a fuller trailer was released in December.

It teases a plot about the Olympics coming to New York, which sounds like a set-up ripe for plenty of classic Billions twists and turns.

How Many Episodes Will There be in Season 6 of Billions?

Billions have had 12 episodes in each of its prior seasons, so it’s safe to anticipate that Season 6 will follow suit.

What Will the Sixth Season of Billions be About?

It’s easy to predict where Billions will go in its sixth season now that we’ve seen all of the post-pandemic Season 5 episodes. For one thing, we now know how the show will address the epidemic within the show’s reality.

Axe was quarantined in his apartment after contracting COVID from the pilot of his jet in Episode 10 of Season 5, “Liberty,” written by Brian Koppelman, David Levien, and Emily Hornsby, and the employees of Axe Cap were all given the vaccination and told they no longer needed to wear masks at work.

You’ll get a major headache if you think about the exact timeframe of how the epidemic occurred in relation to the plot’s continuing events. It’s generally best just to go with the flow like Billions appears to be doing.

More importantly, the show will have to fill the gap that Axe’s departure has created. Prince will undoubtedly play the part of Chuck-hating villain to some level, but he’ll be a totally different character with a very different relationship with Chuck, Wendy, and Taylor.

Mafee and Dollar Bill departed Axe Cap at the end of Season 5’s finale “No Direction Home” to possibly create their own company, so expect that plotline to play out in the background while Chuck sets his sights on Prince and launches a battle against “the criminally rich,” as he says in the Season 6 teaser.

Conclusion

Billions are not slowing down, even if the ending of Season 5 may have felt like a series finale to some, sending one of the main characters to Switzerland and establishing a new central conflict.

Billions are now in its sixth season, and it focuses on the power struggles between billionaire Bobby Axelrod (Damien Lewis) and lawman Chuck Rhodes (Paul Giamatti) as they try to one-up one other, seemingly without regard for others who suffer collateral damage.

Now that the new season of Billions has begun, you might want to review or catch up on what’s transpired in the past 60 episodes.

They’re accessible on Showtime Anytime in the United States, and Sky or Now TV in the United Kingdom. Apple TV also allows you to purchase individual episodes from seasons one to four.