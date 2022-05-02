Billions Season 5: Is Season 5 the Last Season of Billions?

Billions, a Showtime finance thriller, has become one of the most consistently enjoyable shows on television in recent years, providing a steady stream of market-driven intrigue, elaborate one-liners, and Godfather references.

Every season, Paul Giamatti’s ruthless lawyer Chuck Rhoades and Damien Lewis’s hedge fund billionaire Bobby Axelrod plot (and eat) their way through New York City. Nothing seems to be able to stop the series when it’s really cooking.

However, the show’s most current season, which premiered in May 2020, was cut short when production was halted due to the coronavirus, with just seven of the scheduled 12 episodes aired.

What happens to the remaining Season 5 episodes? And when is the show going to return? We combed over the available data like a diligent Axe Cap employee in quest of answers.

Release Date for Season 5 of Billions

Season 5 part 1 of ‘Billions’ premiered on Showtime on May 3, 2020, with the last episode showing on June 14, 2020. Season 5’s first half consists of seven episodes, each lasting 54-60 minutes.

Here’s all we know about Season 5’s second half. The fifth season was forced to be broken into two parts due to the Coronavirus, which halted production. The sitcom was forced to take an indefinite suspension after the seventh episode aired on the television network.

Because the series was mostly shot in New York, the situation was exacerbated by the fact that the city was one of the areas hardest hit by COVID-19. Naturally, the cast and crew’s safety was paramount, and filming had to be halted until it was safe to restart.

The Plot of Season 5 of Billions

The seventh episode in the fifth season’s midseason finale. The rivalry between Axe and Chuck has been reignited by the end of the seven episodes. As Wendy draws closer to Nico, Chuck’s relationship with Wendy suffers a significant setback.

Chuck joins forces with Kate Sacker out of desperation to deceive a former friend. Taylor rejoins Axe Capital and assumes command. When Season 5 returns for the second half, it may pick up on the aforementioned plot lines.

With everything Chuck is going through with Axe, district attorney Mary Ann Gramm isn’t helping matters by letting critical cases slip through his fingers. We’ll see whether and how Chuck manages to turn things around in the coming episodes.

In the cat-and-mouse game between Axe and Chuck, new and exciting developments are also predicted. Season 5 of the show tackled the topic of decriminalizing sex work, which was a relevant topic in the news at the time.

This might be a part of the rest of the season, which could possibly include newer headlines. The co-creators, on the other hand, have chosen not to emphasize the pandemic, despite subtle signals to the contrary.

Season 5 Cast of Billions

Charles “Chuck” Rhoades (Paul Giamatti) and Robert “Bobby” Axelrod (Damian Lewis) are the show’s primary characters, thus the actors who play them will return for the second half of the fifth season.

Wendy Rhoades (Maggie Siff), Mike “Wags” Wagner (David Costabile), Kate Sacker (Condola Rashd), Taylor Amber Mason (Asia Kate Dillon), and “Dollar” Bill Stearn are some of the other notable characters that may appear in future episodes (Kelly AuCoin).

Michael Thomas Prince is played by actor Corey Stoll, who joined the show as a main cast member in season 5. As a result, he’ll almost certainly return in the second half of the season.

This could also suggest that Daniel Breaker will play Michael’s right-hand guy, Scooter Dunbar. Mary Ann Gramm and Nico Tanner may be played again by Roma Maffia and Frank Grillo, respectively.

Is Billions Returning for The 6th Season?

Yes. Billions got renewed for a sixth season in October of 2020, just a few months after the fifth season’s production in New York had halted.

The plan was always to film the five remaining episodes of Season 5 before moving on to Season 6, as mentioned in the Deadline article announcing the renewal, and that’s exactly what Showtime and the show’s writers ended up accomplishing.

Billions are not slowing down, even if the ending of Season 5 may have felt like a series finale to some, sending one of the main characters to Switzerland and establishing a new central conflict.

The show will, in fact, return very shortly. You may rest easy at night knowing that your premium cable drama collection is safe and secure.

Conclusion

‘Billions,’ a television drama series created by Brian Koppelman, Andrew Ross Sorkin, and David Levien, centers around hedge fund manager Bobby Axelrod AKA Axe, and his competitor, attorney Chuck Rhoades.

Axe’s relentless methods of accumulating fortune frequently cross the boundary towards illicit activity. Chuck is tasked with investigating and prosecuting Axe, a powerful figure in the financial sector.

The show initially aired on Showtime on January 17, 2016. Since then, the critical response to ‘Billions’ has been overwhelmingly positive. Several prizes, including the Satellite Awards and the Critics’ Choice Television Award, have been nominated for the drama series.

The show’s realistic depiction of the hedge fund industry, as well as the inclusion of Taylor Mason, the first non-binary main character in an American television series, has been praised. Because the fifth season seems to be shorter than the previous four, viewers are left wondering what will happen next.