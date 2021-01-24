Billion 1 billion mega million winning tickets sold in Michigan

A successful ticket was sold in Michigan for a $ 1 billion mega million jackpot, making it the third largest lottery prize in U.S. history.

Winning numbers drawn on Friday: Mega Ball of 4, 26, 42, 50, 60 and 24. The winning ticket was purchased at a grocery store in Novi, Michigan – a city about 8 miles northwest of Detroit, according to the Michigan Lottery website.

The first prize of mega millions has been growing since September 15 when winning tickets were sold in Wisconsin. The next estimated jackpot of the lottery is 20 million.

The drawing comes Friday night, two days after a ticket sold in Maryland won the $ 731.1 million Powerball jackpot to match the six numbers drawn.

Only two lottery prizes in the United States are bigger than the Friday jackpot. Three tickets for the 86 1.586 billion Powerball jackpot were sold in January 2016, and one winning ticket was sold in October 2018 for the 37 1.537 billion mega million jackpot.

Jackpot figures indicate the amount to be paid in 30 annual installments if a winner chooses an annual. Most winners choose the cash prize, which is $ 739.6 million per mega million jackpot.

The odds of winning a mega million jackpot are incredibly steep at one in 302.5 million.

The game is played in 45 states, including Washington, DC and the US Virgin Islands.