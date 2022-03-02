Big Sky Season 2: Details You Need To Know Right Now!

Since its debut on ABC in 2020, Big Sky has established itself as a standout among the network’s stable of well-known series, and the crime thriller is poised to return for a second season on the network in 2019.

Creator David E. Kelly has a long history with ABC, having developed shows such as The Practice and Boston Legal, but has more recently been behind several extremely successful limited series, including Big Little Lies, The Undoing, and Nine Perfect Strangers, which just finished its run.

Listed below is all we know thus far about Big Sky and its upcoming second season.

Release Date: Big Sky Season 2

ABC has stated that episode 9 will run on Thursday, February 24, 2022, at its regularly scheduled hour of 9:00 p.m. Central Standard Time. Fans of the program would undoubtedly want to make a note of this day so that it does not slip their minds in the future.

Cast: Big Sky Season 2

Ryan Phillippe and John Carroll Lynch were the most famous names in Big Sky season 1. Neither actor’s character survived season 1 (SPOILER), yet they may appear in flashbacks or other narrative approaches. This allowed Katheryn Winnick and Kylie Bunbury to play Jenny Hoyt and Cassie Dewell, respectively.

Aside from the two lead actresses, Janina Gavankar and Anja Savcic are series regulars in season 2. Season 2 regular Jesse James Keitel will return.

Among the new cast members are Jamie-Lynn Sigler (The Sopranos), Logan Marshall-Green, Madelyn Kientz, Troy Johnson, Lola Reid, Jeremy Ray Taylor, TV Carpio, and Arturo Del Puerto.

Here is the cast breakdown and their characters:

Katheryn Winnick – Jenny Hoyt

Kylie Bunbury – Cassie Dewell

Brian Geraghty – Ronald Pergman

Dedee Pfeiffer – Denise Brisbane

Jesse James Keitel – Jerrie Kennedy

Omar Metwally – Mark Lindor

Anja Savcic – Scarlett Leyendecker

Janina Gavankar – Ren

Jamie-Lynn Sigler – Tonya

Logan Marshall-Green – Travis

Madelyn Kientz – Max

Troy Johnson – Harper

Lola Reid – Madison

Jeremy Ray Taylor – Bridger

TV Carpio – Rachel

Arturo Del Puerto – T-Lock

Plot: Big Sky Season 2

C.J. Box’s novel series Big Sky is the inspiration for the film. One of Cody Hoyt’s former wives and an ex-cop, Cassie Dewell, teamed up with her estranged husband to find two sisters abducted by a truck driver in Montana during the first season. These aren’t the only females who have vanished in the neighborhood, they soon find out. If they don’t solve the riddle in time, another girl will be abducted.

Adventure is calling! ⛰ With the #BigSkyRVGetaway, you could be one of 5 lucky winners to win an all-expenses-paid trip in Montana. Head to https://t.co/Dmoti6Grhm to enter now! #BigSky pic.twitter.com/q6UO28yvdc — Big Sky (@BigSkyABC) March 1, 2022

Dewell and Hoyt find the identity of the truck driver as Ronald Pergman, along with Sheriff Tubb as well as other detectives Jerrie Kennedy and Mark Lindor. But they didn’t discover Scarlett Leyendecker as an accomplice, allowing the two to split off before the arrest squad arrives.

Human trafficking syndicate accomplices assault the police vehicle, allowing Ronald to escape away and reconnect with Scarlett, while Lindor and Tubb are both injured in the collision and Jenny is wounded. However, Cassie decides to pursue Ronald.

Season 2 begins with a lot on the line. The first episode of Big Sky season 2, titled “Wakey, Wakey,” has a summary like this:

In the meantime, Cassie works to get her mind off her near-death experience, but a mystery accident is sure to bring the two of them together. “Ronald can’t get out of the situation he’s in.”

