Big Mouth Season 6 Release Date: When Will Big Mouth Season 6 Be Coming to Netflix?

The teenagers at Bridgeton Middle School will be back for a sixth season on Netflix after another season full of profanity and hormones. Below, we’ll keep track of everything you need to know about Big Mouth season 6, including what to expect, news about the cast, updates on the show’s production, and when it will be available on Netflix.

Nick Kroll, Andrew Goldberg, Mark Levin, and Jennifer Flackett made Big Mouth, an animated adult sitcom that is only on Netflix. The show is loosely based on how Nick Kroll and Andrew Goldberg grew up and went through puberty when they were young.

When Will Big Mouth Season 6 Be Coming to Netflix?

Each season of Big Mouth has come out at the same time every year, like clockwork. As expected, the sixth season of Big Mouth will be on Netflix in October 2022.

Season 6 of Big Mouth will come out on Friday, October 28, 2022.

Big Mouth Season 6 Netflix Renewal Status

Official Renewal of Netflix Renewed (Last update: November 15, 2021)

Before the fifth season even came out, we knew Big Mouth would be back for a sixth season. Before the third season came out in October 2019, Netflix announced in July 2019 that the show had been picked up through season 6.

Big Mouth would have been renewed regardless of how well it keeps doing. When this was written, Big Mouth was in the top ten in fifty countries, including the United States, where it was number one.

Big Mouth Season 6 Instagram

Take a look at the Big Mouth Season 6 Instagram account.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Big Mouth (@bigmouthnetflix)

What to Expect From the Sixth Season of Big Mouth?

Nick

Nick’s lovebug turned into a hateworm after Jessi broke his heart and embarrassed him in front of his classmates. In the end, Nick got over how much he hated Jessi and everything else around him after meeting Nick Kroll, his real-life adult counterpart.

Nick will make up for the time he wasted being so mad at his friends and family in the next season. As he comes to terms with growing up, he will probably give in to the urges and hormones that come with puberty.

Andrew

During season 5, Andrew was a very horny teen. Maury was impressed by him, but many of his friends were disgusted. But Andrew has grown up as a person, and with each season, he gets more and more sure of himself.

Andrew will probably try harder to find a girlfriend and new ways to get his rocks off while Maury sits there and is proud of his student.

Jessi

Jessi finds out that she is attracted to both men and women as she learns more about her sexuality. She was also why Ali broke up with her girlfriend, Samira, who was very jealous of the friendship between Jessi and Ali. Because of how close they were, Jessi also stopped paying attention to her company with Missy. By the end of the season, Jessi had made up with Missy and started a new relationship with Ali.

Next season, Jessi will focus on her growing relationship with Ali. Since Ali is already a very sexually active person, we can imagine Jessi freaking out that her lack of experience in the bedroom might not be enough to satisfy her new partner.

Jay

Since he told everyone he was bisexual, Jay has had difficulty finding a partner who can meet his sexual and emotional needs. When Jay gets tired of being Charles Lu’s sidekick, he discovers that Matthew has a crush on him. After a rough start, the two are now together. Jay briefly got back together with Lola, but when he realized how bad things had gotten between them, he decided to go with Matthew instead.

Jay is already one of the most sexually active teens at school. Matthew, on the other hand, has less sexual experience. Matthew is the kind of person who could make Jay feel good on an emotional level, but it’s still too early to tell if they’ll take their relationship to the next level.

Missy

Missy’s season was very hard, and she became a furious teen. Missy almost lost everyone because she had a bad attitude toward her family and spread mean rumors at school, which almost hurt her friendships. But when Jessi said she was sorry, Missy realized she had done wrong, and her hate worm turned into a love bug as she learned to love herself.

Missy missed out on a relationship with DeVon, who decided to return to his stormy relationship with Devin. Connie might finally be able to get Missy to take DeVon for herself now that Missy is becoming more sure of herself.

Will Season 6 Be the Last Season of Big Mouth?

Big Mouth has only been picked up for a sixth season, and there has been no word about a possible seventh season. Given how the story is going, it wouldn’t be surprising if season 6 of Big Mouth was the last. However, Netflix could add one or two more seasons to its most popular adult-animated comedy series.

Frequently Asked Question

Will There Be a Sixth Season of Big Mouth?

Hormone Monsters can be happy because there will soon be a new season of Big Mouth. Hormone Monsters, Season 6 of “Big Mouth,” is coming in October. Nick Kroll, who helped make the show, is also putting out a new stand-up special this fall.

Will Big Mouth Have a Seventh Season?

The two of them will be happy. Netflix said the popular animated show Big Mouth will be back for the seventh season today. The news comes simultaneously as a confirmation from the streaming service that Season 6 of the popular animated show will start later this year.

How Many Episodes Are There in Season 6 of Big Mouth?

On October 28, Netflix will add 10 new episodes of Season 6 of “Big Mouth.” Every fall season has had 10 new episodes. The bonus Valentine’s Day episode from Season 3 is the only one that didn’t come out during that time.