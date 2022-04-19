Big Bang Theory Season 8: All You Need To Know About it

The Big Bang Theory is an American television sitcom developed by Chuck Lorre, Bill Prady, and Steven Molaro, who also acted as executive producers and head writers. It started on CBS on September 24, 2007, and ended on May 16, 2019, after 12 seasons and 279 episodes.

Leonard Hofstadter (Johnny Galecki) and Sheldon Cooper (Jim Parsons), both physicists at Caltech, share an apartment; Penny (Kaley Cuoco), a waitress and aspiring actress who lives across the hall; and Leonard and Sheldon’s similarly geeky and socially awkward friends and co-workers, aerospace engineer Howard Wolowitz (Simon Helberg) and astrophysicist Raj Koothrappali, both (Kunal Nayyar). [4][5] Supporting characters such as neuroscientist Amy Farrah Fowler (Mayim Bialik), microbiologist Bernadette Rostenkowski (Melissa Rauch), and comic book store owner Stuart Bloom were promoted to main roles over time (Kevin Sussman).

Chuck Lorre Productions and Warner Bros. Television produced the show, which was taped in front of a live audience. During its first season, it earned mixed reviews, but in the second and third seasons, it received a more positive response. Despite varied early reviews, seven of the eleven seasons were ranked in the top ten of final season ratings, with the eleventh season reaching the top spot. From 2011 to 2014, it was nominated for an Emmy Award for Outstanding Comedy Series, and Parsons won the Emmy Award for Outstanding Lead Actor in a Comedy Series four times. It was nominated for 46 Emmy Awards and won seven of them.

Plot

The Big Bang Theory story line goes like this. Sheldon Cooper and Leonard Hofstadter are both great physicists at Cal Tech in Pasadena, California. They are colleagues, best friends, and housemates, but their relationship is put to the test by Sheldon’s disciplined, deeply quirky, and non-conventional ways in all capacities. They’re also buddies with Cal Tech colleagues Howard Wolowitz, a mechanical engineer, and Rajesh Koothrappali, an astrophysicist.

The trio spend their free time working on their own projects, playing video games, viewing science fiction films, and reading comic books. They all have little or no luck with ladies because they are self-described nerds. When Penny, a beautiful woman from Omaha who wants to be an actress, moves into the apartment across the hall from Leonard and Sheldon, Leonard has another goal in life, to make Penny his girlfriend.

Big Bang Theory Season 8 Release Date

The Big Bang Theory season 8 was confirmed on March 12, 2014, following a three-season contract with CBS that saw the show renewed until its tenth season, ensuring that it would air until at least 2017. Due to the NFL’s Thursday Night Football, The Big Bang Theory premiered on Mondays in front of The Millers until October 20.

Cast

Leonard Hofstadter is played by Johnny Galecki. Jim Parsons is a well-known actor. Sheldon Cooper is played by Jim Parsons. Kaley Cuoco is an actress who is well-known for her role as Penny. Howard Wolowitz is played by Simon Helberg. Raj Koothrappali is played by Kunal Nayyar. Amy Farrah Fowler is played by Mayim Bialik. Bernadette Rostenkowski-Wolowitz is played by Melissa Rauch. Stuart Bloom is played by Kevin Sussman.

The series was renewed by CBS for two more seasons in March 2017, increasing the total number of seasons to twelve, and lasting through the 2018–19 television season. The series’ twelfth season will be the series’ final season, CBS and Warner Bros. Television announced on August 22, 2018. This was due to Jim Parsons’ desire to depart the programme at the end of season twelve if it was to be renewed for a thirteenth season. On May 16, 2019, the series came to a close with an hour-long finale consisting of two back-to-back episodes.On September 24, 2018, CBS premiered the twelfth and final season of the American television sitcom The Big Bang Theory.