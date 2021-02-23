Mr. Andy Slavit, Biden’s senior adviser, opened the Govt-19 conference on Monday, reminding the nation that it was about to “reach a tough milestone”.

“Everyone who loses is someone whose life and gifts are reduced,” Mr Slavit said. “Our hearts go out to all those who mourn the loss of a loved one so deeply. For those of us in the administration, this opportunity to turn the tide on Covit-19 makes us more able to begin to heal with less loss.”

Accompanying him was Dr. Anthony S., the government’s top epidemiologist. Fossil predicts there may be as many as 200,000 Americans at the end of last March, when more than 2,000 Americans lost to Covid-19. Die of disease – a number that at the time seemed astronomical. Today, it seems like a blessing.

“Like an oil, we have to be ready for it,” Dr. Fucci said at the time.

In an interview on ABC’s Monday “Good morning America,” Dr. Fucci said, although some disasters are inevitable, most of them can be avoided.

“It’s hard to go back and try, you know, do a metaphorical autopsy on how things went. It was bad. It’s worse now,” Dr. Fassi said. “If you look back historically, we’re done worse than any other country. , We are a very developed, rich country.

The last public health disaster of comparable proportion was the 1918 influenza pandemic, which killed an estimated 675,000 Americans. Nancy K., president of the Department of History at Budget Sound University and author of “American Pandemic: The Lost Worlds of 1918 Influenza Infections” Bristow took a lesson from that.

There will be a real motivation to say, “Look how well we do,” he said, adding that “now we have to rewrite this story as another story of American success.”