"Biden is the most intelligent American president in Brazil," says Ambassador Todd Chapman

U.S. Ambassador to Brazil Todd Chapman recently announced his retirement from public service after 30 years in the US State Department. He has been an ambassador to Brazil since March 2020, but his history for the country is long after he emigrated here with his family in 1974 when he was 11 and spent 12 years of his life on Brazilian lands.

As ambassador, Chapman served in eight countries in the United States

Latin America, Africa and Asia, with six US presidents, three Republicans

And three Democrats.

Before returning to his homeland to live in Denver,

Colorado, close with two children, the ambassador continues to comply

Diplomatic duties. When he visited Paran this week, he found himself

Talk to Governor Ratinho Jr. about parts of the government

The U.S. and state governments have cooperation in trade, the environment, and the like

Public safety.

During a visit to Curitiba, the ambassador spoke Gazette

People And this R.P.C. At key points in the relationship between Brazil

Us:

Vaccines

The U.S. government announced a plan in early June

To donate at least 80 million doses of the vaccine worldwide

Covit 19. One includes a specific plan for 25 million volumes

In the first phase, 6 million of them are destined for Latin America.

Brazil benefits through the Covax Federation

The facility is coordinated by the World Health Organization (WHO). White House

He explained that at least 75% of the total volume would be shared by Kovacs

The rest will be donated directly to countries in need. However, the United States is still

It does not say exactly how the units will be distributed to each country.

"We are working with the Brazilian authorities to make this donation," Chapman said, without giving details of the quantities or the date they arrived in Brazil. "I hope the country can get a significant amount of vaccines in a few days."

Environment

Environmental and climate issues were central to the cooperation between the two countries. "The theme of the environment is very important not only for Brazil and the United States, but also for the world, and at this time concrete steps need to be taken to reduce human influence in the environment," the ambassador points out. The two countries hold frequent meetings to resolve the issue, and the fight against illegal deforestation has attracted special attention at this time.

"Of course, this is a sovereign decision for each country and how they will implement their policies. We would like to see these efforts pay more attention to the illegalities taking place on the Amazon."

In the environmental area, the US government already has plans

The years of economic growth in the Amazon region, among other things,

And is considering increasing the budget in this area to invest in initiatives

Fighting deforestation or resolving fire situation

For example.

The ambassador said he would like to see more private sector initiatives in this area. "It's big business, here it's agribusiness, which is very much affected by climate change," he said.

Brazilian flag on the moon

Brazil signed a cooperation agreement this week

Artemis mission from the US space agency NASA. This project wants

Launch the man's planes to the moon and take the first woman to the satellite

Terrain. Brazil was the first country to join Latin America

Artemis Agreements, which sets the rules for exploring the moon.

Ten more countries are already on the list, besides Brazil and the United States

Australia, Canada, South Korea, Emirates

United Arab Emirates, Italy, Japan, Luxembourg, New Zealand, United Kingdom and Ukraine.

The first trip to the moon of the Artemis project was to be made by team members

Americans and the following individuals may have the participation of other astronauts

Countries.

Chapman, who attended the signing ceremony of the agreement in Brasilia on Tuesday (15), celebrates, "I'm so excited to see the Brazilian flag with the American flag on the moon. .

Telecommunication security

Another area that received special attention from the United States

5G telecommunications technology security. Led by Washington

Efforts to curb China’s ambitions to create infrastructure deals

5G networks with other countries because of concerns about potential use

Chinese government technology as a basis for espionage and attacks

Cybernetics.

“It’s important that you trust the telecommunications you have, and it’s important to determine who you trust,” Chapman says. "In many countries, sadly, when the practice of stealing intellectual property and cybercrime occurs, it is important for economic and national security to trust telecommunications based on their economy."

America and allies

During his first international trip as president, Joe Biden met with the leaders of the G7 and the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) and received friendly support in his campaign to persuade China of poor trade practices and human rights abuses.

Chapman called the G7 meeting a "good start" and said its results were "promising". "I think President Biden came up with his own perspective on the importance of allies working together, reaching agreements and implementing those agreements together," he said.

Building bridges between Brazil and the United States

There was a relationship with the government of President Jair Bolsanaro

Close to the Trump government. But there will be no administrative change in the White House

This is a turning point in the relationship between Brazil and the United States.

"The majority of relations between countries are institutional, not personal. But it is clear that personal relations can help a lot to reach agreements and understandings," the ambassador emphasizes.

Joe Biden visited Brazil twice when he was vice president, and Chapman received him in 2011 and 2014. "I think he's the president who knows more about Brazil than anyone else in our history, because he has visited the country twice and really invested in this relationship," the ambassador says. "President Biden understands the importance of Brazil to Latin America and the world. Now is the time to build more bridges and connecting areas," he points out.