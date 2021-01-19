Biden Govt’s adviser challenged Cuomo’s letter to buy the vaccine directly

Dr. Celine Counter, a member of President-elect Joe Biden’s Govt Advisory Council, criticized the Trump administration’s fragmented Govt response because some states across the United States are getting the vaccine they need.

“I think we already have a lot of patchwork response in the states,” Counter said in an interview Monday evening.Message with Shepherd Smith. “

At the Corona virus conference on Friday, New York government Andrew Cuomo said the federal government is sending 50,000 less vaccines to his state than the previous week. The state got less Centers for Disease Control and Prevention Vaccine eligibility extended People over 65 years of age Jan. 12.

On Monday, Cuomo sent a letter New York State asks Pfizer if it can buy vaccines directly from the company. Last week, the Michigan State Gretchen Whitmer was similar Request to Health and Human Services Secretary Alex Azar.

The host told Shepherd Smith that this approach could lead to more problems than solving.

“I think Governor Guomo said the situation was back in the spring Ventilators All states bid on each other for ventilators is basically ‘a big eBay’ and I think this kind of approach to vaccine allocation results, apparently, in a similar situation he, himself, criticized last spring, ”Counter said.

Data from CDC Shows that the United States has an average of 900,000 vaccines a day. In an interview with Fox News, Azhar quoted the CDC number as criticizing the Biden administration’s target of “100 million shots in the first 100 days”.

“We will distribute 250 million doses of vaccines by the end of April,” Azhar said. “If they had only done 100 million vaccines by then, it would have been the tragedy of the opportunity we gave them.”

Counter, an NYU epidemiologist, qualified Azhar’s claim, noting that the distribution did not refer to the actual injection of the vaccine.

“However, we found that the delivery was very different from getting shots on weapons, and that last mile delivery was really the hard part here,” Counter explained. “Secondly, the number of those quantities, we have not yet confirmed whether the 250 million number he quoted there is actually going out.”

Cuomo is a solo Letter Azhar fired him for confusing the public about vaccine stockpiles. Azhar Was allowed No stock on Friday.

Biden Consultant Dr. Michael Osterhome Warned The worst case scenario of covit is yet to come, and the data support his harsh prediction. The United States is fast approaching 400,000 deaths from the epidemic, according to Johns Hopkins University. This equates to about one in 822 Americans. For 19 consecutive days, there have been at least 23,000 people in ICUs in the United States due to Govt Govt Monitoring Project. HHS reports that nearly 80% of ICU beds are occupied nationwide.

Kerr said the United States is “now at our fifth peak” and the next few months will be about “layer security” to avoid another.

“We need to double down on masking and social exclusion, outdoors instead of indoors, well-ventilated spaces,” Kernder warned. “If we do those things, yes, this may be our last climax, but we each do what it takes to get back to normal life.”