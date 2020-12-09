Biden expects Tom Wilsock to be appointed Secretary of Agriculture this weekend

One source told CNN that the announcement could come this weekend.

Wilsock served full-time Secretary of Agriculture at President Barack Obama’s White House. He was unanimously confirmed by the US Senate in January 2009 and served in that capacity until his resignation in 2017, shortly before President Donald Trump took office.

Wilsack is the latest example of how President-elect Joe Biden will fill his cabinet if he is finally elected, and he will find great comfort in being surrounded by longtime advisers, loyal supporters or experts in their respective fields.

One source familiar with the situation told CNN that Biden was primarily drawn to Wilsack because he “felt it was important to bring in someone with experience” to the line of issues the agriculture sector was dealing with. This includes providing relief to farmers who fought during the trade war and to Americans who were starving during the corona virus crisis.

Wilsack is seen as a viable option, noting that he was confirmed by consensus in 2009. Former Iowa Gov. Wilsack and his wife, Christie, endorsed Biden during the Iowa Caucus and campaigned vigorously for him. Biden finished fourth, which he called "a gut punch" at the time, but he repeatedly thanked Wilcox for his support. Wilsack has expressed interest in other positions, including those familiar with the subject, including the U.S. trade representative. He is one of many of Biden 's top supporters who continue to compete for key positions, including former Michigan government Jennifer Granhome and Pete Pattickek, who decided to leave the race in March to rally support around Biden. An interim official declined to comment. In 1998, Wilsack became Iowa's first Democrat-elected governor for more than 30 years. He served as governor from 1999 to 2007. During his tenure as governor, he served for a year as president of the Association of Democratic Governors. In 2006, Wilsock filed his candidacy for the 2008 presidency, but withdrew in February 2007. He eventually backed Hillary Clinton as president and became co-chair of her national campaign. After stepping down as Secretary of Agriculture, Wilsak became chairman and CEO of the American Dairy Export Council. Wilsack also won the $ 150,000 Powerball Prize in the Iowa Lottery and won his prize in February this year. Biden is ready to pick Ohio Representative Marcia Fudge The post of Agriculture Secretary is one of the as yet unnamed cabinet posts to guide the Department of Housing and Urban Development. Fudge had openly expressed interest in working for the USDA and had several excellent boosters for the post, including House Majority Whip Jim Glybern, but he signaled Tuesday that he was pleased with the reports tapped for the HUD. Former North Dakota Sen. Heidi Heidcombe is also seen as a USDA rival. A senior Democrat official said that while the cabinet was designed to be racially diverse, gender differences were beginning to cause concern among some Democrats, with many men being promoted to key positions in quick succession. This story has been updated with additional information about Wilsack.

