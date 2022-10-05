Best Three Movies of 2022 So Far

If you are looking for a break from checking the latest UFC 278 odds and just a break from all things sports, go head to the theaters or set up a movie night at home with a movie from 2022. It has been a solid year for movies from Marvel/DC Comics movies, comedies, animated, action, and more.

Although it has not been the most traditional year for movies as many have gone straight to streaming services like Disney+, Hulu, HBO Max, etc. with others going the traditional route of going to theaters and then to Blu-Ray/DVD and streaming after a few weeks or more. As the year is not yet over and more movies are set for release, below you will find the best movies of 2022 so far that have a mix of good reviews from both critics and fans.

Take that break from checking UFC odds and check these out instead. This ranking is in no particular order.

Licorice Pizza

From the filmmaker who brought viewers There Will Be Blood, Magnolia, and Boogie Nights, Paul Thomas Anderson brings moviegoers back to the 70’s with comedy, Licorice Pizza. Set in the San Fernando Valley, Licorice Pizza is about a confident teenager trying to win the heart of a drifting, young twentysomething.

The movie features two breakout lead performances from Cooper Hoffman (son of the late Philip Seymour Hoffman) and Alana Haim along with A-listers Bradley Cooper and Sean Penn. The film was acclaimed by critics and received three nominations at the 94th Academy Awards for Best Picture, Best Director, and Best Original Screenplay. It is also the production company, Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer’s first fully produced, marketed, and distributed film to be nominated for Best Picture since 1988 with Rain Man.

Top Gun: Maverick

When a movie enters the top ten highest-grossing movies of all time list and is now sixth amongst those leaders like Top Gun: Maverick is, they deserve to be on the list. To no surprise this movie is on this list as it is a long-awaited sequel to the 1986 original Top Gun. This movie was originally supposed to be in theaters two years ago but was pushed back due to Covid and it was definitely worth the wait.

Tom Cruise returns as Maverick to teach the incoming Top Gun class with former pilot and friend Goose’s son, Rooster, in attendance. Rooster is played by Mile Teller and is featured along other great actors in Jon Hamm, Jennifer Connelly, and a brief appearance from Val Kilmer. With the nostalgic feel mixed with new thrills in this “legacy sequel”, Top Gun: Maverick was one of the best movie theater experiences of the year due to its storyline and amazing visual effects.

Everything Everywhere All At Once

Heading into theaters, many were unsure of what to expect from A24’s Everything Everywhere All At Once but after just a week or two in theaters was getting all sorts of praises. Based on the title, there isn’t much to gather but the synopsis of this movie reads, “when an interdimensional rupture unravels reality, an unlikely hero must channel her newfound powers to fight bizarre and bewildering dangers from the multiverse as the fate of the world hangs in the balance.” That sounds like a solid action, sci-fi movie if you ask me and the many critics who are raving about this film.

Brought to you by the filmmakers of Swiss Army Man (2016), The Daniels (Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert), Everything Everywhere All At Once is yet another strong A24 film as it is now the highest-grossing film to date. This weird and wondrous film has relied heavily on word of mouth but is much deserving for all of the positive praise it has received.

Honorable Mentions

Like in all lists, there are some that don’t make the final cut and on such a short list here, many films missed the cut but are worthy of mentioning still. If you are all caught up on the three above films and don’t want to do anything sports related like bet on UFC, make sure to check out some of the below.

Thor: Love & Thunder

Turning Red

Nope

The Northman