List Of Best Romantic Comedy Movies Of All Time

Looking for the best romantic comedy movies? We’ve compiled the 20 of all time. From classics like When Harry Met Sally to more recent hits like Crazy, Stupid, Love and Bridesmaids, these are sure to make you laugh out loud.

The key to making any love tale work is to pair two people who haven’t yet fallen in love. There’s no such thing as the “best” romantic comedy movie, though.

In the romantic comedy films, someone giggles or swoons when something funny occurs or when their heart fills with love, for better or worse, and we have no right to pick one over the other. It isn’t easy to create a romantic comedy, even though it appears that way.

To make a traditional romantic comedy, you’ll need talent, timing, and chemistry among your leads. It’s a whole lot more difficult to put all of this together, balance it out, and have the producers and actors succeed in doing so. Here’s a list of the finest Romantic comedy movies of all time, in no particular order.

My Big Fat Greek Wedding The Best Romantic Comedy Movie

This film is made up of numerous short films stitched together. It was written by Nia Vardalos, who also wrote the “My Big Fat Greek Wedding” movies. It combines elements of romance, comedy, and cultural upheaval, as well as the cleaning power of Windex.

Vardalos’s celebration of Greek culture in all its splendor is a must-see, and this film will stay with you for a long time after seeing.

Crazy Rich Asians

The story of the film, which was one of the most amusing films of last year, revolves around Rachel Chu, who is ecstatic to go with her longtime partner Nick to his closest friend’s wedding in Singapore.

She is flabbergasted when she learns that her beau is extremely wealthy and one of the nation’s most eligible bachelors, having arrived at the venue.

Something’s Gotta Give

The film is both entertaining and hilarious to watch, thanks in no small part to Jack Nicholson and Diane Keaton’s magnificent performances.

When it debuted, many in the business thought that a film about adults in their 50s and 60s finding love would be a tough sell for audiences, but the audience was eager for it and gave it a warm welcome.

How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days

Andie Anderson and Benjamin Barry. The film revolves around the “cool” girl who comes to work at Vogue and is captivated by a somewhat chauvinistic guy, despite the fact that their relationship is doomed from the start.

She’s a writer for a women’s magazine who is attempting to make room in her schedule to write about things of importance, and she needs to capture a man and torture him until he breaks up with her recently published story.

On the other hand, he is merely attempting to demonstrate that he can make any woman fall in love with him.

The Proposal

Because of the strange tale and how two people fall in love with each other, despite being so different, this Sandra Bullock-starring film already has a large following.

500 Days of Summer One Of The Best Romantic Comedy Movies

Love is not easy. It is difficult, time-consuming, and draining. This film differs from the rest on this list because it illustrates how, despite our best efforts, despite loving someone with all of ourselves, things don’t always work out. The film’s realism about love makes it valuable.

Crazy, Stupid, Love

A tale of a playboy who is seduced by his match into having an actual talk that causes him to lower his guard. There’s a twist in the tale, though. It’s in the ranks of one of the guilty pleasures ever made. Another incentive to see this film? Shirtless Ryan Gosling.

10 Things I Hate About You

The Heath Ledger and Julia Stiles-led film is a fan favorite. This film, which was a huge hit in the 1990s, has captured the hearts of millions of youngsters and adults alike, and it still does.

Amelie

This movie was a blockbuster hit for French director Jean-Pierre Jeunet, as well as the picture that inspired a thousand haircuts. A waitress at a diner in Silver Lake, California, battles with her co-workers and managers to help out the neighborhood lonelyhearts and lost souls who begin their film. It’s a film that will stick with you for hours after viewing it.

Pretty Woman

Even if you aren’t a huge rom-com fan, you’ve certainly seen ‘Pretty Woman.’ Richard Gere and Julia Roberts are a dream couple, combining their own elegance with each other’s. The film is not only one of the most popular action movies, but it’s also one of the finest.

Annie Hall

This movie, which is regarded as one of Woody Allen’s finest works, combines magic into the plot in a way that is nearly impossible to put into words. It’s an experience to watch the film.

A Hard Day’s Night featuring The Beatles

Four Weddings and a Funeral seemed intent on subverting the classic romance comedy by displaying all of its emotions on its sleeve.

At one point, a significant central figure is killed off and the film’s main protagonist marries another guy. The story of this film is unique, charming, and enjoyable, which is why it’s a must-see.

Notting Hill One Of The Best Romantic Comedy Movies

You can never go wrong with a heartwarming romance about two star-crossed lovers. But in the case of “The Notebook,” it’s true. adventure, drama, and even some nail-biting moments!

A young and attractive actress falls in love with a down-to-earth construction worker after meeting him on the subway, and he reciprocates her feelings. Hugh Grant plays a young man who falls for Julia Roberts (Julia Roberts essentially playing herself), a beautiful yet simple lover.

Who can forget the unforgettable banter? ‘The boy answered,’I am just a girl standing in front of a guy asking him to love her.

Sleepless in Seattle

The movie opens with Tom Hanks grieving the death of his wife and mother. The tale of how he gets a second chance at love through a radio program will tug at your heartstrings and inspire you to believe in love and how beautiful it can be.

Groundhog Day

The classic comedy Groundhog Day is about a man who comes to terms with his materialism after meeting the ideal romantic partner. It’s also the ideal rom-com for those who don’t like typical run-of-the-mill plots.

A weatherman who is sent to Punxsutawney, Pennsylvania, to cover the meaningless annual ceremony of a groundhog seeking for its shadow tries to escape his fate. Instead, he is trapped in a time loop, where he must repeat the previous 24 hours over and over.

Unfortunately, he is rejected by his producer, Rita, played by Andie MacDowell, on the same day. Certainly, one of the most essential films on this list.

Bridget Jones’s Diary

At some point, we’ve all been in the position of sitting at home with a huge amount of wine and cake, belting out ‘All by Myself’ alone. Bridget Jones is a character that we may identify with at some point in our lives.

The film is rounded out with a love triangle in which Bridget gets trapped, and the roles are superbly performed by Hugh Grant and Colin Firth.

When Harry Met Sally

The film, which is regarded one of the Hail Marys of the romantic comedy genre, concerns two college graduates who meet by chance and develop a brief-term friendship. After five years, they meet once more and are compelled to confront their feelings for each other.

To All the Boys I’ve Loved Before to Every Guy I’ve Ever Liked

Thora Birch stars in this Netflix Original romantic comedy film as a high school senior who writes her first love letter – to the wrong boy. It’s about what happens when her secret crush sees it.

With nonwhite leads, this film sets the correct tone for all future teen dramas with white teens. The third and final component of the fourth quadrant is a guy who, rather than being an attractive alpha jerk, is just a nice, easygoing guy who is really simple to get along with.

Jerry Maguire

A down-on-his-luck sports agent battles to keep hold of the only people who are loyal in his life when a comedy begins. The book, which was published in 2000 and has since gone through multiple printings and translations, is a story about two people who must learn to love each other despite the fact that they are from different eras.

The speech by Tom Cruise where he says “You complete me” caused us all to fall weak in our knees. A fantastic timepiece for all fans of the romantic comedy.

50 First Dates

The Drew Barrymore-starring comedy film is one of the most renowned romantic comedies ever created. The plot of the narrative focuses on Henry, who falls in love with Lucy, a woman with short-term memory loss. Lucy can’t recall ever meeting him, so he has to start her memories all over again each day and hope for the best.