Looking for a good movie to watch with your significant other? Netflix has you covered. We’ve gathered the 10 best date night movies streaming on Netflix right now that are perfect for any occasion.

Netflix Has the Best Date Night Movies Available Right Now

The Spectacular Now (2013)

This is a film that adds zest to any night out on the town. Shailene Woodley and Miles Teller complement each other perfectly, as witnessed by their banter.

A young man who has a sex addiction finds himself in the midst of an epic party when he is faced with the prospect of graduating from high school. After meeting a non-traditional “nice girl,” he throws his life into upheaval.

One Day (2011) The Best Date Night Movies

Anne Hathaway always adds a little something to any date night. In 2011, she released a romantic drama titled ‘One Day.’ It may make you feel “all the feels.” Two young people’s lives are linked throughout the film as they meet and spend the night together at their college graduation.

The day they met, July 15th, is the movie’s backdrop and is reenacted each year. We witness the characters’ progress as the day progresses, sometimes together and other times not, but always on the same calendar day. It’s a fantastic film, and I’d recommend adding it to your list for date night.

All The Boys I’ve Loved Before (2018)

This Netflix original is regarded as the best teen romantic comedy ever. It successfully fulfills all of the requirements for a great rom-com while also providing relatability to not just the 21st-century teenager, but the 21st-century human.

The narrative follows a young lady whose private love notes are revealed. She must now do damage control following the disastrous leak. The series follows the exploits of a trio of high school students in Queens, New York City. It features Lana Condor, Noah Centineo, and Janel Parrish.

Her (2013)

If you and your beau consider yourself a little geeky, this is the date night film for you. In ‘Her,’ a lonely writer forms an unlikely connection with an operating system designed to fulfill his every want. It features Joaquin Phoenix, Amy Adams, and Scarlett Johansson in a story about a young paraplegic man who moonlights as a hitman.

Annie Hall (1977) The Best Date Night Movies

Let’s go back to 1977 with this Woody Allen film ‘Annie Hall.’ It’s the story of a neurotic New York comedian named Alvy Singer who falls in love with Annie Hall, the dimwit.

The tale is as basic as they get, yet it’s a love letter for anybody who loves a charming old-fashioned romance. This restaurant is a great place for a date night. Woody Allen, Diane Keaton, and Tony Roberts star in this comedy-drama.

The Notebook (2004)

It was undoubtedly the film that invented the phrase “Netflix and Chill.” For those who are unfamiliar with the film, it’s about a poor but passionate young man who falls in love with a rich young woman, providing her with freedom.

They are, however, soon separated owing to their economic circumstances. Rachel and Ryan Gosling were brilliant in the film, becoming the faces of love in Hollywood.

Across the Universe (2007)

The Beatles’ music resonates throughout this film, making it a visual and auditory treat for all movie fans. The backdrop is the Beatles and the Vietnam War, which serve as a backdrop for a love affair between an upper-class American girl and a lower-class Liverpudlian artist.

It is directed by Mark Kermode and is based on the novel “A Heartbreaking Work of Staggering Genius” by Dave Eggers. Evan Rachel Wood, Jim Sturgess, and Joe Anderson star in it.

Sunshine of the Spotless Mind (2004)

In a film like this, which features an unlikely combination of Jim Carrey and Kate Winslet, they nailed their parts and delivered a timeless classic. ‘The Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind’ is about a couple who try to erase each other’s painful memories after their relationship falls apart.

The Theory of Everything (2014)

The Theory of Everything is a biographical drama film, which tells the story of Stephen Hawking and his first wife Jane Wilde. The Theory of Everything (2014) is a biographical drama film that depicts the life of Stephen Hawking and his first wife, Jane Wilde.

Both a difficult and an amazing existence were lived by Dr. Stephen Hawking. ‘The Theory of Everything is the film your date night has been waiting for, as it explores the beautiful and cosmic love affair between Stephen Hawking and his wife. It features Eddie Redmayne, Felicity Jones, and Tom Prior.

Carol (2015) The Best Date Night Movies

A provocative film that appeals to anybody, regardless of their sexual orientation. ‘Carol’ is a film about an adolescent photographer and her older mentor in early 1960s New York. It’s based on Mary Shelley’s novel. It has Cate Blanchett, Rooney Mara, and Sarah Paulson in it.