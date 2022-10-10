Best Cash Advance Apps: Now You Can Easy Access Loans for Yourself!

There is a wide variety of options available to you when it comes to the top applications for getting a cash advance. However, it’s easy to get overwhelmed when comparing dozens of different apps, so we’ve made things as straightforward as possible.

Whether you need an advance of $20, $50, or $100, each app on this list comes with its unique set of advantages and disadvantages (or something a little higher). Some of them would lend you up to one hundred dollars against your future earnings, while others will lend you money as soon as you sign up for an account with them (with no fees or interest).

Continue reading for a list of the top 5 cash advance applications that we think you should download in 2022.

1. MoneyLion — Feature-packed software for low-cost cash advances up to $250

With the Instacash feature of MoneyLion, you can borrow up to $250. There’s a reason why 3.3 million people use the app: there’s no credit check, no interest, and no monthly fees.

Download the MoneyLion app and then tap “Instacash” to use this feature. If you link your checking account, you may be able to get cash advances with 0% APR. Your limit on how much you can borrow starts at $25 and is based on how much money you make, how much money you deposit regularly, or how much of your direct deposit you move to a MoneyLion RoarMoney account.

Once you’re set up, you can use Instacash as often as you want to get cash advances until you reach your limit.

MoneyLion is not the fastest app on our list for getting a cash advance. You’ll have to wait 48 hours before you can get your money. But if you have a car repair coming up or forgot your anniversary and need a nice gift right away, you can get your money almost right away for a fee of $3.99 (which will be put in your MoneyLion RoarMoney account) or $4.99 (which will be sent to your bank account) (deposited in your bank account).

2. Brigit: Fee-free overdrafts up to $250

Brigit offers instant cash advances to help you pay bills, make emergency payments, or just get the money you need to live.

You can get anywhere from $50 to $250 per pay period. The amount you can borrow depends on your needs and how easily you can pay it back.

Brigit’s free plan has limited features, and cash advances aren’t one of them. You have to sign up for a $9.99-per-month plan to get cash advances of up to $250. And look, we get it.

You might not think about paying for an app subscription, but you’d be hard-pressed to find a late fee that’s less than Brigit’s $9.99/month fee. This makes Brigit a great deal.

As a bonus, Brigit’s algorithm can tell when you’re likely to run out of money before your next paycheck and send you a warning. As a Brigit Plus user, you’ll get up to $250 automatically when you’re running low.

This keeps you from having to pay overdraft or NSF fees to banks that want your account to go into the red (so they can hammer you with more fees).

Let’s be honest: money problems will always come up from time to time. But an app like Brigit can help you pay your monthly bills and payments without charging you interest rates that are out of this world.

3. PockBox: Up to $2,500 (even when your credit score is poor)

PockBox can help if you need more money than the other cash advance apps on this list can give you.

Using PockBox is as easy as filling out a few forms and comparing available lenders. You can get a cash advance of up to $2,500. You can find out how much you can borrow without making a commitment to a lender. You can get the money you need as soon as the next business day, if not sooner.

Loans start at $100 and go up to $2500. They are great if you have bad credit or no credit at all. Even if other lenders have turned you down, you might still be able to get a loan through PockBox.

If the amount you can borrow from most cash advances won’t cover your upcoming bills, a PockBox loan might be a better option.

4. Earnin — The free app offering up to $500 in no-fee cash advances

Earnin lets you access your money early to avoid overdraft fees and payday loan expenses.

Earnin can reward you up to $100 per day and $500 every pay period if you’ve worked but not been paid.

Starting is simple. Download the app, link your bank account, and answer employer questions. When you need extra cash, tap Cash Out. When you are paid, Earnin balances your loan.

Simple!

Earnin doesn’t charge early payment fees or interest. Earnin is free (tips are optional), which is hard to surpass. It’s better than spending $35 or more each overdraft or getting a payday loan with a 100% APR.

5. SeedFi: Credit-building loans up to $9,000

Say you need more cash but have a low credit score. SeedFi’s Borrow & Grow Plan can assist people with weak to fair credit obtain capital quickly. Every on-time payment builds savings and a positive payment history.

Win-win-win.

SeedFi’s Borrow & Grow Plan gives you cash while developing savings. First-time borrowers can borrow $1,500 to $9,000 with $300 to $5,000 available instantly and the remainder locked in a savings account until repaid.

10 to 48-month repayment terms and 11.59% to 29.99% APRs are available.

Once the loan is paid off, your savings are yours. It’s yours to spend, save, or relocate. Your payments are recorded to the main credit agencies, so paying on time can help boost your credit.

SeedFi’s website lets you know in minutes what you qualify for without affecting your credit.

How to pick the best app for getting a cash advance

The best apps for getting a cash advance won’t have the most flashy interface, the lowest fees, or the most money you can borrow.

Each app on this list has both good and bad things about it. What might seem like an easy way to add money to your checking account might also have hidden fees or strict requirements for who can use it.

Think about how much money you need to borrow before you start. If you need more than $250, you can rule out apps like MoneyLion, Cleo, and Dave that only let you get a cash advance up to a certain amount.

Don’t get down on yourself if your credit score has dropped a bit. Many of the cash advance apps on this list are made for people with bad credit and don’t check your credit, so you don’t have to worry about not having any choices.

Last, don’t let what other people say online change your mind. Your financial situation is unique to you. Before making a decision, you might want to download a few of the apps on this list and try them out.