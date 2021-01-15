Benz calls Harris when Trump continues to refuse

One way more president than another.

But many in Pence’s orbit are angry at how Trump behaved on the day of the coup attempt. This brought the rioters within seconds of meeting Pence and his family members In the halls outside the Senate chamber. Trump did not call to check Pence’s safety during the test.

The two men, speaking again, are now following completely different paths in the twilight of their administration.

On Thursday, Pence spoke with Kamala Harris, who was elected vice president for the first time, about the highest level of communication between outgoing and incoming executives. According to one person familiar with the matter, Pence offered his congratulations and help, describing their conversation as respectful. The New York Times first published the news Conversation.

Trump has denied all due respect to Biden, who in a formal way does not technically agree. He opposed inviting Biden to the White House for a traditional post-election meeting, did not phone him and did not expect him to be welcomed to the White House on inauguration day. According to people who have discussed the matter with him, he personally maintains that he won the Pittsburgh.

Instead of welcoming Pita to the White House and sharing a car at the inauguration ceremony, Trump plans to leave the White House on the morning of January 20 to participate in a joint shipment to Andrews and sail to Palm Beach. Before Air Force One, Biden became the 46th President. On the day of the inauguration, the use of the Blair House, the Presidential Guest residence, was also formally handed over to the Fed.

In recent days, Pence has emerged as a more visible figure than the president, who has only appeared in recorded videos filmed by White House staff. Although many of Trump’s advisers encouraged him to record his farewell speech directly or indirectly, he appeared indifferent and insecure. According to those familiar with the conversations, he voiced great self-pity, and it only got worse because Republicans did not protect him.

Pence, one of the advisers who encouraged the president to most forcefully condemn last week’s riots, accepted the happiest view.

During an afternoon trip on Thursday, he descended from the White House across the street into the pool of White House telephone operators working in the new administration office building and presented them with challenge coins and a letter of appreciation.

From there he traveled to the headquarters of the Federal Emergency Management Agency Explanation on inauguration security , Was explained to Trump at the White House this week, but he did not talk about it at length.

“We all lived on January 6. As the President made clear yesterday, we are committed to an orderly transition and a secure inauguration,” he said, sitting at the head of a table surrounded by an American flag. “The American people are nothing less.”

Before he could return to the White House, Benz stopped to greet troops sent out of the Capitol, where he had been hiding in a safe place a week earlier, while rebels attacked the building.

“God bless you,” he told Gordon. “It’s the greatest honor I have ever served as your Vice President.”

Benz uses Air Force Two in his final days. He flew to West Virginia on Friday for a memorial service for the late Test pilot Chuck Yeager, who expressed his deepest condolences “on behalf of the President of the United States.”

He will travel to two military installations over the weekend: Naval Air Station Lemur Saturday in California for comments on the Trump administration’s foreign policy; And Ford Drum Sunday in New York for comments for the 10th Mountaineers who recently returned from Afghanistan.

The extent to which Trump sent a message about his foreign policy legacy came in the form of an email statement on Thursday: “US military troops in Afghanistan are the lowest in 19 years, and Iraq and Syria are at the lowest point in many years. I will always be determined to stop the endless wars and rebuild our military.” It’s a great honor to support our brave men and women in uniform .Tr 2.5 trillion investment, including beautiful new equipment – all made in the United States. “

The statement appeared to be an alternative to what would have been a tweet if Trump had not been permanently banned from Twitter.