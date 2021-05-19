Behind China in vaccine donations, US has not yet defined where to send the dose – 05/19/2021 – World

The United States has not yet determined where the 80 million doses of vaccines will go until the end of June, when Joe Biden promised to distribute them overseas, behind pressure on China and behind aid to poor countries in vaccine donations.

At a news conference on Wednesday (US State Department Global Response Coordinator Gail Smith) said the government had not yet made a final decision on the fate of vaccines and could not come up with a comprehensive plan on the allocation levels.

“We look at all the areas, the limits for vaccination are given everywhere, and we have not yet made final decisions,” Smith said. “I can’t say what the allocation will be at this time [das doses distribuídas] Country wise. “

During a report on Monday (7), Biden announced that another 20 million doses of the vaccine would be shipped overseas by the end of next month, and that I had already pledged to distribute the 60 million doses of AstraZeneca. The same period.

The Democrats want to lead China-led vaccination diplomacy, which already shares a $ 252 million dose with other countries, at 42% of its gross domestic product. By comparison, the US $ 80 million promised represents 13% of GDP. The EU, for its part, has already exported 111 million units and Russia 27 million, according to the Wall Street Journal.

The U.S. government has purchased enough vaccines for the entire population to buy three times as many vaccines, 60% of adults in the country have used at least one dose and have been criticized for prioritizing the internal vaccine, even with higher doses, the number of cases, deaths and new types of cases suffering in various parts of the world, including in Brazil and India.

On Wednesday, Smith set the tone for international racing. Said “80 million [de doses] This is a start “and, with the help of other partners, the United States will be able to expand aid abroad.” We can do a lot, we can make progress, we can do much, but we cannot do this alone. “

According to the White House, 20 million new doses will fall outside the bounds of the three antibiotics already approved for use in the United States – Pfizer, Moderna and Jansen, while 60 million will require FDA approval from AstraZeneca, the US regulatory agency.

Since March, the Brazilian government – through the embassy in Washington and the State Department – has been asking for more immunizations from the United States. As of early this week, U.S. officials had not given a definitive answer on sending vaccines to Brazil, although Biden had signaled to the Brazilian government that the country was one of the places he was considering.

The Plateau sought the White House after the American press reported that Biden Dose was donating, and that other countries had already made the same request as Mexico. The U.S. embassy in Brazil said it was “aware of the Brazilian request” and that the US government “should tell us more about how we are distributing vaccines in the coming weeks.”

In this Monday’s interview, Smith followed the same script. When asked about Brazil’s specific demand, he said he heard the demands “considering the need for vaccines from all parts of the world, everywhere”. “I’ll leave it at that,” he concluded.

Smith echoed Pitton’s speech that vaccines are a public health tool to control the disease worldwide and that the distribution of doses by Americans could help put pressure or influence other countries. “Our decisions will be made on the basis of public health data and cooperation with key partners, including Kovacs,” he said, referring to the Kovacs Facility Federation, an initiative affiliated with the WHO to distribute quantities to developing countries.

He said he was aware of what he called the “urgent need” of Latin America and the Caribbean, and spoke with several delegates in the region without mentioning which countries. The United States had already agreed in March to lend 4 million doses of AstraZeneca to Mexico and Canada, but the figure was considered an index for neighboring countries.

At the end of April, it was announced that 60 million doses of AstraZeneca had been distributed that were in stock without FDA approval for use.

Now, with the country’s immunization acceleration and the promise to return to normalcy in July, Biden wants to take a step towards the leadership of vaccine diplomacy, which, until now, has been occupied by its main geopolitical rivals, China and Russia.