Beastars Season 3 Release Date: Is there going to be a  season 3 of Beastars?

Beastars season 2 sees Legoshi face up against Tem’s assassin, but what does this mean for the rest of Cherryton Academy’s students? All that we know about the upcoming season of Beastars, which was announced by Studio Orange and Netflix, can be found here in Beastars Season 3.

An anthropomorphic animal world separated between herbivore and carnivore is shown in the manga series Beastars by Paru Itagaki. Despite the fact that the society looks to be civilized, tensions persist between the affluent and the impoverished, and violence erupts as predators indulge their primal urges to consume victims.

To balance his romantic feelings for Haru, Legoshi, a white dwarf rabbit, and his predatory instincts, the timid adolescent grey wolf goes on a journey. Legoshi is on the hunt for the predator that ate his alpaca companion, Tem, as the murder case unfolds.

Beastars season 2 brought a conclusion to the story of Tem’s death, but the manga, which had 196 chapters by the time it ended in 2020, left numerous loose ends. Here’s what to expect in Season 3 of Beastars.

Beastars Season 3 Release Date

According to the most recent information, there will be no Season 3 announcement for the show “Beastars.” Normally, this would not be a significant source of worry. There is sometimes a little period of silence between the conclusion of a season and the announcement of a follow-up season or season.

However, things are a little different when it comes to “Beastars.” The final episode of the first season finished with the announcement of Season 2, laying the stage for the anticipation of another announcement in the final episode of the second season.

Teaser Visual of “BEASTARS Season 3” still distributed as a Netflix Original. More information soon More: https://t.co/11AcedjP0A pic.twitter.com/IT3rgOYeTZ — Beastars (@beastarsanime) July 20, 2021

Unfortunately, the show’s makers did not provide Season 3 with the same level of attention as they did Season 2 and 3. As a result, there is some doubt about whether or not the series will continue.

If Season 3 is produced, viewers who enjoy viewing anime with English dubs will reap the advantages of Netflix’s efforts to localize the series for the American market.

Despite the fact that “Beastars” is generally aired in Japan before being released internationally, Netflix has always broadcast both the English and Japanese dubs simultaneously. Assuming the network continues this strategy, dub-watchers will not have to wait any longer than the rest of the world to view “Beastars” Season 3.

Plot for Beastars Season 3

The murder mystery narrative in Beastars season 2 was solved when Riz, a brown bear, and fellow theatrical club member, was shown to have killed and eaten Tem. Rather than contacting the authorities, Legoshi chose to confront Riz. Legoshi’s intense training and abstinence from flesh rendered him too weak to fight Riz.

In the season finale, Louis had Legoshi eat his limb, which kept him alive but gave him the power to battle Riz. While Legoshi was subsequently freed, the consuming episode remained on his permanent record.

The relationship between Legoshi and Haru was primarily put on hold during Beastars season 2, although the concluding scene hinted that it will blossom in season 3. In the manga’s next narrative arc, “Interspecies Relations,” Legoshi leaves school and must learn to live in the real world while maintaining his friendship with Haru.

Beastars Season 3 Cast

However, most of the series’ key characters are expected to return for the third season of Beastars. From Beastars Season 2, below are the key Japanese and English voice actors:

Jack – Junya Enoki – Ben Diskin

Juno – Atsumi Tanezaki / Lauren Landa

Pina – Yûki Kaji / Kayleigh McKee

Gouhin – Akio Ôtsuka / Keith Silverstein

Riz – Hiroshi Shirokuma / Patrick Seitz

Legoshi – Chikahiro Kobayashi / Jonah Scott

Haru – Sayaka Senbongi / Lara Jill Miller

Louis – Yuki Ono / Griffin Puatu

Official Trailer

Is the Beastars Anime Series Coming to an End?

There is currently no information on when the third and final season will be released. On Twitter, Studio Orange unveiled the new logo for the third season of the popular anime series Beastars, as well as the news that the series’ current season will be its final installment.