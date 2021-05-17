BCP profits are expected to rise 35% in the first quarter. Shares Earn Around 30% In May – Banking & Finance

BCP – Banco Comercial Português is expected to show a 35% year-on-year increase in net profit for the first three months of this year to € 48m, which CaixaBank / BPI analysts regard as “good numbers”, in a note about the results forecast.

In terms of EBITDA – EBITDA, the bank led by Miguel Maya may record a decrease of 47% to 58 million euros, taking into account the figures presented in the same period last year.

Between January and March of this year, in terms of revenue, BCP is expected to show a slight year-over-year decline of 2% to € 584 million, according to the analysts involved.

“We expect quality improvements in asset metrics: NPEs [que mede os ativos problemáticos de crédito e imobiliário] It should decrease by 4% and 6%, on a quarterly basis, in the General Group and the Portuguese Unit, respectively, supported by sales and refunds, ”it can be read in the same note.

Shares of the Portuguese bank rose in recent weeks, in line with the rest of European banks, which praised the rise in interest rates on the sovereign debt of countries in Europe, which raised concerns about inflation.

In May alone, shares of the bank, led by Miguel Maya, rose 30% and are now trading at their highest levels in March of last year.