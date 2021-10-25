Barry Weiss: ‘Storage Wars’ Star Returns In Style After Accident!

Are you missing Barry Weiss from the Storage Wars. he is the star and professionally storage treasure hunter in the Storage Wars reality show.

Barry, The King was from season 1 in the show and now the great news is that he comes back for the new season which started premiering from November this year after recovering from the accident which he met in 2019.

Barry’s return to the show surprises everyone as many questions arising in the viewers mind that is he still alive, where is Barry Weiss and now the return of Barry Surprises all, because he met with an accident on April 24, 2019 when his he is travelling with his friend and the other vehicle hit their bike and he left with several injuries.

It was heard that Barry will return for the new season of Storage wars with a grand entry as he is the king of collectibles.

According to tvseriesfinale, Barry will return in two specials which air on October 26 before coming to new season 14.

It was also revealed and written by some of the sites that A&E had revealed in a press about the show coming for the new season and the return of Barry Weiss.

“Iconic auctioneers Dan and Laura Dotson once again lead our buyers through unit after unit filled with all kinds of surprises… As for the buyers, Brandi Passante has focused her attention on home staging and storage lockers have a way of offering her all kinds of furniture and knick-knacks. Darrell Sheets is lured out of a cozy retirement, being simply unable to resist the pull of auctions. Ivy Calvin has added his son to the family business, bringing along Ivy Jr with him to increase his chances of success. Rene Nezhoda finds himself re-arranging his business, potentially moving his storefront to a location closer to the other buyers. And let’s not forget Kenny Crossley, who’s still trying to get the hang of buying treasure-filled units (without having to spend a fortune), all while keeping everyone in stitches. But perhaps the biggest development this season is the long-anticipated return of Barry Weiss. Adopting a strict new buying regimen and working with an internationally-recognized bidding coach, Barry is intent on getting back in the game and playing for keeps this time.

Welcome Back Barry specials airing October 26 starting at 9pm ET/PT

Welcome Back Barry: Older and Weiser – 10/26 @ 9pm ET/PT

Tucked away in his storage Man Cave, Barry Weiss and Kenny sit down with Brandi and the Dotsons to relive old times, find out what they’ve been doing and gather intelligence, as he plans his return to the auction game.

Welcome Back Barry: Pearls of Weiss-Dom – 10/26 @ 9:30pm ET/PT

Barry and Kenny host Rene and Casey to get to the bottom of the luck vs. skill debate when it comes to buying lockers. Also, Darrell stops by and reports on the status of his huge oil painting score, while teaching Barry the finer points of Sheets Strategy.”

Let’s see Barry coming in two specials from tomorrow and wait for the official premiere date for the Storage wars to come and started from November 2 with back to back episodes.

What is the Net Worth of Barry Weiss Storage Wars Star?

According to Celebrity Net Worth Barry Weiss who is tv star in reality show has a net worth of $10 million and he also is the professional storage treasure hunter.

