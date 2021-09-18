“Bangkok Breaking” Netflix 2nd Original Thai Series

Bangkok Series the thriller – suspense, exciting and gritty Netflix original thai series is going to globally premiere on 23 September 2021. This is the first season of it consisting of six episodes.

Bangkok Breaking is also the very first Thai series to be shot in HDR for full visual immersion.

For what specialty and what do you really know about Bangkok? It may be for open street food hub, paradise night culture, adventure, spirituality, or a city full of dark secrets but in this series, you will encounter Bangkok’s darkest corners, where conspiracy hides behind a facade of charity and the backside of the Bangkok which one had never experience.

Bangkok Series Plot

The middle-class man struggling to earn a living in Bangkok, he joins an emergency rescue service and realizes he must unravel a citywide conspiracy.

It is a gripping, character-driven drama centered on Wanchai, who moves to Bangkok to save his family from poverty. Following in his brother’s footsteps, Wanchai joins a local ambulance foundation and is quickly pulled into the mysterious high-stakes world of the rescue services.

Desperate for justice and answers, Wanchai realizes he must unravel a city-wide conspiracy with the help of a determined female journalist.

Well, you’re about to discover the lattermost from Bangkok Breaking, an upcoming Thai original series from Netflix.

Bangkok Series Cast.

The six-episode series revolves around the main character, Wanchai (starred by Sukollawat “Weir” Kanarot), Joining the cast alongside Thailand’s hunky heartthrob is Sushar “Aom” Managing as Kat, a journalist youngblood with an aspiration to fight against the corrupt.

It is produced by Prabda Yoon and directed by Kongkiat Komesiri, the 6-episode action-suspense series exposes viewers to a different side of Bangkok. In addition to the intense and captivating tale at its heart,

Thailand’s horror master Kongkiat Khomsiri (Art of the Devil 2 [2005] and Slice [2009]) takes the director position for this action-thriller series alongside respected novelist Prabda Yoon (Last Life in the Universe [2003]) as a screenwriter. Bangkok Breaking is also the first locally-made project for Netflix that is entirely shot in HDR (high dynamic range) that guarantees the supreme visual quality.

“Netflix viewers across the world will witness the varied, contemporary city of Bangkok – from opulent skyscrapers to the microcosmic communities tucked away down its alleyways – through the journeys of Bangkok Breaking’s many characters. Each element of their stories reflects the social reality in all the shades of white, black, and grey on the tapestry that is Bangkok,” the series’ executive producer and co-writer, Prabda Yoon said during the virtual unveiling event in August.

“Throughout the series, you’ll see how Wanchai grows and changes. He goes from being a hopeful new arrival to the capital city to seeing his dreams crumble before his eyes, to having to go against everything he has ever believed in to find the truth and expose those behind it all,” the actor said of his role.

Sushar ‘Aom’ Manaying takes the role of Kat, a fiery young reporter fully committed to her journalistic ideology of being a voice for the people. She said, “This series really challenged me to assume the character of a daring and reckless reporter bent on uncovering the truth by entering the world of rescue volunteers. She has to risk her own life to find out the secrets of influential figures as pressure builds around her and leads to dangers beyond her imagination. Every episode is an intense ride.”

According to director Kongkiat, the gritty yet refreshing tales of Bangkok will shed new light on Thailand’s capital in ways that have never before been shown on television. “Bangkok Breaking will take audiences on an exploration of Bangkok in all its aspects, driven by a storyline set in Thailand but told in a universal manner for viewers around the globe and ultimately delivering a new impression of the city that is fresh to both international and even Thai eyes.”

Bangkok Breaking Teaser

The teaser is out on the Netflix Asia youtube channel.

