Bangkok Breaking: Know Everything About This Netflix Series!

“Bangkok Breaking,” another of Netflix’s Thai original shows, after “The Stranded”, is set to premiere globally on September 23, 2021, after its announcement confirmed in October 2019.

With K-dramas and C-dramas gaining in popularity, this Thai original on Netflix grabbed my vehement interest to say is the least.

As an Asian TV drama fanatic for most of my life, this series is a bundle that packages all thriller elements under its wings showcasing the colourful Thai community beyond its street food, tropical beaches and festivals.

Here’s to all you must know before it’s aired…

A Peep of the Plot

A riveting character-driven action-thriller centred on a guy named Wanchai who relocates to Bangkok from a rural province in quest of a better life, broader chances, and to save his family from poverty.

He joins the foundation of a local ambulance and works with the emergency rescue squad famous for collecting bodies and cleaning up the carnage, following in his brother’s footsteps, but encountering an unexpected event is caught up in the conspiracies and messes.

Footsteps that led him down dangerous pathways in a world of illusions, where he was confronted with a darker side to the great cities. A young, feisty and upstart reporter named Kat helps Wanchai uncover Bangkok’s nefarious plots, only to watch his hopes and ambitions crumble in before of his eyes.

Trapped in shambles, the series follows the journalist’s storyline as they move on to the new level of conspiracies in the wild and fast-paced city of Bangkok seeking justice and answers and above all survive.

This six-episode thriller is a mix of crime, action, suspense, thrills, and a sultry romance. A new depth to Bangkok is revealed in every facet of “Bangkok Breaking”, a metropolis full of complexity and contradictions.

An innovative way to capture new colours and aspects of a grey area of the urban social life, not only for Asia but also for those from the west!

Cast Ensemble

“Bangkok Breaking” behold a phenomenal ensemble cast with Kongkiat Komesiri as the director and screenwriter with Prabda Yoon as the showrunner and executive producer. The lead includes “Weir” Sukollawat Kanaros as Wanchin and “Aom” Sushar Manaying as the reporter Kat.

Pavarit Mongkolpisit, Suthipongse Thatphitthakkul, Daweerit Chullasapya, Arisara Wongchalee, Pantipa Arunwattanachai, Suda Chuenban, Supranee Charoenphol, Sahajak Boonthanakit, Thai Beauty Queen Waratthaya Wongchayapoen, and others make up the remainder of the cast.

Co-creators Rehan Malik and Clayton Fitts of Asia 360 are responsible for the show. The series is set to debut in more than 200 countries and is funded by Playground Productions.

It’s also the first Netflix locally-made project shot fully in HDR (high dynamic range), which ensures a high level of visual quality. An intriguing narrative that would appeal to both Thais and foreigners.

‘Bangkok Breaking’ promises to be an engrossing series to watch. It will take us on a journey of a Thailand that cannot be portrayed be in tourist photos, books and is unknown even to the locals.

Unbeknownst to us, the tale somehow weaves in a blend of adventure, inconsistent living, survival, and love.

Both the director and producer sound excited about their upcoming venture with the biggest streaming platform in the world. They sounded optimistic and have promised the audience a demonstration of the culture of Thailand and their best in the Season 1 of the series so far.

It is a worthy addition to your must-watch list.

Watch, decipher and be captivated by it…