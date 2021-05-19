Ball – Ronaldo is looking for the trophy he needs before … Goodbye? (Italy)

Juventus lost the Coppa Italia final last season, on penalties (2-4), to Napoli, and defeated Atalanta the final the previous year, against Lazio (0-2). This Wednesday, starting at 8 pm, and even before the decision-making journey in the Serie A, the last defeated competitors, among themselves, decided to win the Coppa Italia.

While it is certain that there is still a cup under discussion and Sunday attendance in the Champions League, the truth is that the affairs of the day have been going on for a long time in Turin, or not, in Juventus Andrea Pirlo as coach and above all Cristiano Ronaldo.

The existence of CR7 in 2021/2022 is claimed to be based on the presence or absence of it old lady In the next Champions League.

To say goodbye or not, the truth is that Cristiano Ronaldo, in his third season in Italy, today has the second chance in a row to win a cup that he still lacks in his CV. He was a champion in the first two seasons, and he also won the Italian Super Cup twice. Then he will lack the Italian Cup to complete the group of national competitions in that country, while his collective title will be the thirty-third in the curriculum.