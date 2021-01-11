Baidu, a Chinese search company, to build an electric vehicle company

The Baidu Inc. logo is displayed at the company’s headquarters on July 3, 2019 in Beijing, China.

GUANGZHOU, China – Chinese Internet company Baidu has confirmed on Monday that it has formed a strategic partnership with automaker Geely to build a separate electric vehicle unit.

The new division will operate as an independent subsidiary of Baidu, the company said Monday.

CNBC first broke the news on Friday, Quoting someone who is familiar with the subject.

The man told CNBC that Beijing-based Byte would be a majority shareholder, while Chinese automaker Keely would take a minority stake.

Shares of Geely listed in Hong Kong were up 0.45% on Monday, up nearly 20% on Friday. Baidu’s U.S.-listed shares were up more than 15% at Friday’s close.