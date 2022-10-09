Bachelor in Paradise Season 8: We Don’t Have Any Official Update Regarding the Release Date!

This week marks the beginning of the new season of Bachelor in Paradise, which means it’s time for all of the Bachelor Nation’s eligible bachelors and bachelorettes to hit the beach once more.

The thirsty, eligible bachelors and bachelorettes who are hoping for a second chance at love are going to be featured on the upcoming season of the reality dating show that will air on ABC during the autumn schedule (and maybe a few Instagram partnerships along the way).

This year there is a new host, in addition to lots of recognizable names from prior seasons, including those that we adore, as well as some who we despise with a passion.

So pour yourself a margarita and read up on everything there is to know about the eighth season.

Latest News About Bachelor in Paradise Season 8

A new Bachelor in Paradise teaser was shown at the end of the season finale of The Bachelorette on ABC last Tuesday, and it featured an appearance by a previous contestant, Rachel Recchia.

The star of the most recent season of The Bachelorette called off her engagement to Tino and claims that she is now free and single… or is she? In the video footage from BIP, Recchia can be seen gazing off into the distance while talking about a man who said “He is so wonderful. In all honesty, he is.”

So, did she end up finding love in the end? You can view the video by going to the section of this site titled “Trailer.”

When is Bachelor in Paradise Season 8 Out?

The debut of the eighth season of Bachelor in Paradise took place on Tuesday, September 27, at 8 pm ET/PT. Hulu makes new episodes available to stream the day after they initially appear on the network. Past episodes are also accessible on-demand on Hulu.

There is currently no information that can be provided regarding when the eighth season of Bachelor in Paradise will be accessible in the UK.

Season 8 Bachelor in Paradise Cast:

There’s no telling who could make an appearance at the tropical Mexican property that the Bachelor Nation calls home. The cast of the show consists of 19 people when it first airs, but there are plans for additional cast members to appear as the season progresses.

Both Ashley Iaconetti (who appeared on season 19 of The Bachelor) and Jared Haibon, who appeared on season 11 of The Bachelorette, has already been announced as future guests.

The following individuals have been named as cast members for the upcoming eighth season of Bachelor in Paradise:

After Chris Harrison’s departure from the franchise in 2021, The Bachelorette and Bachelor in Paradise were both left without a host for the remainder of the year on both of their respective shows. During the previous season of BIP, ABC experimented with having multiple hosts take turns hosting the show.

Some of the perplexing choices included David Spade, Tituss Burgess, Lance Bass, and Lil Jon. Jesse Palmer, a previous contestant on The Bachelor and a former professional football player, will serve as this season’s host to assist the remaining single contestants in distributing roses in Mexico.

Thank heavens for that! The heartthrob of Bachelor Nation, Wells Adams, will also be back as everyone’s favorite beach hut bartender, and he will be just as ready to offer advice as he was before.

The list of handsome people who will be traveling to the beach this year was just released by ABC, and it is the largest one that has ever been compiled. The list includes all of the fan favorites, villains, and people who stirred up drama in the recent seasons of The Bachelor and The Bachelorette.

It does not disappoint in any way. As is their custom, ABC is keeping certain unexpected guests hidden until later in the season.

18th season “Bachelorette” Romeo Alexander

Season 17 “Bachelorette” Michael Allio

Season 26’s Shanae Ankney

Season 26’s Jill Chin

Season 25’s Brittany Galvin

Season 17’s Justin Glaze

Season 26’s Hunter Haag

Season 26’s Sierra Jackson

Season 18 Bachelorette’s Brandon Jones

Season 26 Bachelorette Hailey Malles

Season 26’s Kira Mengistu

Season 20 Bachelorette Lace Morris

Season 19 Bachelorette’s Logan Palmer

Season 26’s Genevieve Parisi

Season 19 Bachelorette’s Jacob Rapini

Season 26’s Serena Russell

Season 17 Bachelorette’s Andrew Spencer

Season 26’s Teddi Wright

Season 18’s Casey Woods

Trailer Update

On September 20th, ABC presented the official teaser trailer for Season 8. The video clocks in at well over three minutes and is jam-packed with tantalizing glimpses of all we have to anticipate over the upcoming season, during which dozens of songs will be hitting the beach. The host, Jesse Palmer, posed the following question: “What could possibly go wrong?”

In addition to making cast announcements, ABC released this video earlier in the summer to give viewers a taste of what to look forward to in the upcoming season.

Frequently Asked Questions

What Days Are Bachelor in Paradise 2022?

On Tuesday, September 27, at 8 o’clock in the evening, the first episode of Bachelor in Paradise aired on ABC. After that, it will be shown at 8 o’clock on Mondays and Tuesdays throughout the month of October and into the beginning of November.

Who is Still Together From Bachelor in Paradise 2022?

Reality Steve claims that Tyler Norris and Brittany Galvin are the last couples to emerge victorious from the island of Paradise. In the most recent season of “The Bachelorette,” Rachel Recchia was the bachelorette, and Norris was a competitor on the show.

Who Does Justin End Up With?

According to Reality Steve, Justin ultimately chose to pursue a relationship with Eliza Isichei, who participated in season 26 of The Bachelor with Clayton Echard.

