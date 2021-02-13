“Bachelor” host Chris Harrison “temporarily” withdraws after forgiving historic racism “

Chris Harrison, longtime editor of “The Bachelor” and “The Bachelorette”, announced on Saturday that he was “withdrawing” from the rights for an “undeclared” period. The Blast Notice A controversial interview follows, in which he defended racist photos of the current contestant.

“Undergraduate should not distort or cover up this historic season with my mistakes,” Harrison wrote in a statement posted on Instagram, the show’s current lead, first black male lead player Matt James. “For that, I consulted with Warner Bros. and ABC, and will set aside for a while, then not join the Final Rose special.”

Harrison said he is “committed” to educating himself at a much deeper and productive level. “I want to reassure our cast and crew, my friends, colleagues and our fans: this is not just a moment, but a commitment to the greatest understanding that I will do seriously every day,” he said.

Harrison faced a growing backlash online this week after defending a rival accused of racist acts. Rachel Lindsay, owner Leading the first black woman One of the show’s strongest advocates, one of the advocates for racial justice, said Friday that he would not renew his contract with the rights as a result of Harrison’s comments.

“By forgiving historical racism, I defended it,” Harrison wrote Saturday. “I accepted the word ‘awake police’, which is unacceptable. I’m ashamed of how ignorant I was, I was so wrong.”

Harrison wrote that he regrets the Black and PIPOC community. “My words are harmful,” he said. “I ask, and I truly apologize for my ignorance and any pain it may have caused you. I express my heartfelt gratitude to those in these communities who have had intellectual conversations over the past few days, and I do so. Thank you to those who have helped me on my path to racism.”

It is unclear how long Harrison will be out of franchise, or who will feature during the “after the final rose” special.

The controversy began in 2018 with the release of photos of contestant Rachel Girkonal during the season of “The Bachelor” who attended the Antibellam theme party.

Here is a breakdown of how it expanded:

Harrison’s interview with Rachel Lindsay

During an interview on Tuesday, Lindsay asked Harrison about the Kirkonell photos. Matt James features as a bachelor feature in Girconnel’s season, which is the first time the franchise has opted for the role of a black male.

“We all need a little bit of compassion, a little bit of understanding, a little bit of compassion,” Harrison told Lindsay. “Because I’ve seen some things online – this judge, the arbitrator, the executioner – people cut off this woman’s life and immerse her in the voting record of her parents, her parents. It’s incredibly dangerous to watch. Rachel has not talked about this yet. Until I ask, who am I to say any of this? “

“Well, the film has been at the old Southern Antibellam party since 2018,” Lindsay replied. “That’s not a good look.”

“Is this a good look in 2018 or is it not a good look in 2021?” Harrison asked.

“It’s not always good looks,” Lindsay added. “If I go to that party, what will I represent at that party?”

“You’re 100% right in 2021. Not in 2018,” Harrison said. “In 2018, 50 million people did it.”

“It’s a kind of party,” he said, “not defending it.”

Harrison and Girkonal apologize

After facing a setback to his comments, Harrison apologized Wednesday on social media.

“To my undergraduate family – I always own a mistake when I make a mistake, so I’m here to apologize,” he said. “I have this incredible site to talk about love. I took a stand on topics yesterday and I need to be well informed about it.”

“Although I did not speak for Rachel Girkonel, my intentions were to ask for mercy in giving her the opportunity to speak on her behalf,” he continued. “What I have realized now is that it is harmful to speak out in a way that perpetuates racism, and I am very sorry for that. I apologize to my friend Rachel Lindsay for not asking better on a topic. . “

Girkonal also apologized on Thursday, Writes on Instagram, “I was ignorant, but my ignorance was racist. I feel sorry for the communities and individuals whose actions harmed and hurt me. I am ashamed of my lack of education, but I have no responsibility for educating anyone.”

“I deserve to be held accountable for my actions,” he added. “I will never grow up if I do not recognize that what I have done is wrong. I do not think an apology is worthy of your forgiveness, but rather hope that I can earn your forgiveness through my future actions.”

Owner stars speak

Lindsay, who has often made cameos on the show hosting the Undergraduate Nation podcast, said she will not renew her contract with the franchise when it expires.

“I’m tired, I’re really tired,” Lindsay said on Friday’s episode of her podcast. “Higher Learning.”

My whole reason for doing “The Bachelorette” – it worked so beautifully for me to find Brian was so lucky – I wanted to be representative of this audience as a black woman, and I wanted to walk the path for more people to get this opportunity, “Lindsay said on the podcast.

“But how much more do I want to combine this? How much more can I take things like this? I’m going to leave if they do not have colors. Well, they did it, they made some other changes. They hired a diversity consultant – who did not attend class. ? Didn’t Chris Harrison sit that way? I’m confused as to how the whole counselor can work for you, but what happened? “

“I can’t take this anymore,” Lindsay said. “I’m bound on a contractual basis in some way, but once it’s done, so am I. I can no longer do this.”

James has spoken out in support of Lindsay.

Matt James shared his support for Rachel Lindsay on her Instagram story. Matt James / Instagram



“I’m grateful to have Rachel as a mentor this season,” James wrote. Instagram story Friday. “It’s invaluable for you BIPOC people to argue for ownership, and I stand with you and the rest of the women advocating for change and accountability.”

Taichia Adams, the most recent bachelor, said of him Instagram story On Friday, he was “very pained and disappointed and confused” by the “ignorance” surrounding conversations about race this week.

Adams, a black man, said he was “really hurt” by the response to Kirkonnell’s actions, which he called blatantly racist.

A large number of contestants from Adams’ season shared a joint message on Instagram on Friday, “Condemning racist behavior and any of its protections.” They added that they “stand in solidarity” with Lindsay.

Season 25 competitors one Joint Report Thursday on Instagram condemns “protection of racism”.

“Any protection for racist behavior denies the living and ongoing experiences of BIPOC individuals,” the report says. “These experiences should not be exploited or identified.”

“Rachel Lindsay continues to argue‘ graciously ’for individuals who identify as BIPOC in this right,” it concludes. “Just because she speaks out loud, doesn’t mean she’s alone. We stand with her, we listen to her, we recommend change with her.”