Avatar 2: what can we expect? What is new? When it will be out?



The epic movie Avatar produced, directed, written by James Cameron was first released in 2009. Avatar premiered in London for the first time on 10 December 2009. After some time it was released in other countries as well. The visual effects of the movie were wonderful and gathered a lot of appreciation around the world. To your knowledge Avatar was so much liked by people it remained the highest-grossing movie for more than 10 years until Avengers: Endgame broke all the records. The movie starring all prominent actresses like Stephen Lang, Michelle Rodriguez, Sigourney Weaver, Sam Worthington, and many more.



Seeing the success of the previous movie Cameron signed a contract with 20th Century Fox to produce more sequels naming Avatar 2 and Avatar 3 and two more sequels are planned. There are a lot of new details you are not acquainted with till now. The creators were planning movies for more than 5 years but due to circumstances, the release date got delayed. But now the official and final release date of Avatar 2 and sequels are out. For now, let us focus only on Avatar 2. All the updated information is gathered here for you all.







Avatar 2 final release date





Without blabbering much let me tell you the final release date of Avatar 2. It will hit your screens on 16 December 2022.

Earlier it was expected in 2021 but due to the global shutdown, it got delayed the post-production work is quite hectic which is consuming a lot of time. Before COVID everything was going according to the planned schedule but the pandemic affected every segment so do the production of movies. It was also revealed that the production of Avatar 2 was 97% completed whereas Avatar 3 production was also 80% completed. Now we should be happy that Avatar 2 is finally releasing.



The sequels of Avatar movies will release year after year until Avatar 5 releases on 22 December 2028. In nutshell, this is the whole plan.

What will be the titles of Avatar sequels?

Till now there is no confirmation that what will be the title name of the sequels. Once the official confirmation will come we will update you.

But back in 2018 BBC reported that the movie could be titled as:



Avatar: The Way of Water

Avatar: The Seed Bearer

Avatar: The Tulkun Rider

Avatar: The Quest for Wywa.

These are hypothetical titles. The director claimed that these subjects can be changed according to the requirements of the movies.



Alas, there is no official trailer of Avatar 2 till now but the fans had created many videos with their creativity. You can check them on the internet.



Many new members will join the cast and you will also see some old faces. The creators have also mentioned that if AVATAR 2 went well they will release Avatar 3 and Avatar 4 with the same enthusiasm.

There is a lot of information which is required to be unveiled. So stay tuned with us for all the updated information